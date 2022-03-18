Champions League draw, Europa League and Europa Conference League quarter-final draw go hold on Friday

46 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, UEFA

Di draws for di quarter-finals for di Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League go all take place on Friday, 18 March.

For dis stage of di competitions, seeded teams or country protection no dey so two of di three English clubs wey still dey Champions League - Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City - for example fit face each other.

Barcelona, RB Leipzig and West Ham dey di Europa League last eight, while Leicester City and Roma na two of di big clubs wey still dey Europa Conference League.

Di draws all go take place for Uefa House of European Football wey dey for Nyon, Switzerland.

When is the Champions League draw?

Di Champions League quarter-final draw go hold by 11:00 GMT, before di semi-final draw and final 'draw' to see which go be di 'home side' for administrative reasons.

Three teams from Premier League na dem still dey for di tournament, along wit three sides from Spain, one from Germany and one from Portugal.

Champions League quarter-finalists: Atletico Madrid (Spain), Real Madrid (Spain), Villarreal (Spain), Bayern Munich (Germany), Benfica (Portugal), Chelsea (England), Liverpool (England), Manchester City (England).

Di first team drawn for each fixture go play their home match first, di first legs go hold on 5 and 6 April before di second legs on 12 and 13 April.

Di first leg of di semi-finals go take place on 26 and 27 April and di second legs on 3 and 4 May.

Stade de France for Paris go host di final on Saturday, 28 May after dem move am from St Petersburg after Russia invasion of Ukraine.

When is the Europa League draw?

Barcelona move into the quarter-finals thanks to 2-1 aggregate win over Galatasaray of Turkey, dem draw 0-0 for Camp Nou and den win di away leg 2-1 on Thursday.

West Ham join Barcelona for di draw wit 2-1 aggregate victory over Sevilla, Ukrainian Andriy Yarmolenko grab di winning goal for extra time.

Just like above, di quarter-finals, semi-finals and final draw go all take place on Friday from 12:30 GMT, after di Champions League draw don finish.

Di two-legged quarter-finals go take place on 7 and 14 April, di semi-finals na on 28 April and 5 May. Di final go take place for Sevilla Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium on Wednesday, 18 May.

Europa League quarter-finalists: Atalanta (Italy), Barcelona (Spain), Braga (Portugal), Eintracht Frankfurt (Germany), Lyon (France), Rangers (Scotland), RB Leipzig (Germany), West Ham (England).

When is the Europa Conference League draw?

Leicester City na di only British representative wey remain for dis competition while Roma of Italy go be one of di favourites to win di competition as dem too still dey di competition.

Like di two above competitions, anyone fit play anyone. Di draw go take place after di Europa League draw from 14:00 GMT.

Dem go play di quarter-finals first legs on Thursday 7 April, di second legs go take place one week later.

Di two-legged semi-finals na on 28 April and 5 May and di final na for Tirana, Albania on Wednesday, 25 May.