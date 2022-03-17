Hushpuppi latest news: US justice department dismiss Hushpuppi $400 fraud in prison tori

58 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram/@hushpuppi

Ramon Olorunwa Abbas aka Hushpuppi reported $400 fraud inside US prison no be true.

US Department of Justice dismiss di report on Thursday wen dem react to di viral tori.

Tori bin dey circulate for local media say di Instagram celebrity bin receive fresh charges.

Director of Media Relations, United States Attorney's Office, Central District of California Mrozek Thom tell BBC Pidgin say di tori no dey true.

But di viral tori bin claim say 'US prosecutors on Wednesday 16 March 2022 submit court documents wey show say im committed fraud and launder over $400k from behind bars.'

"Afta we don look di document wey dey inside di recent media accounts, di U.S. Attorney Office for Los Angeles, wey file di case against Mr. Abbas, no filed any such document.

"We don check wit di FBI agent wey supposedly author di document, and im confam say na fake."

Na wetin US Department of Justice tok.

Di Nigerian Instagram celebrity dey US to face charges on top accuse say im conspire to launder Hundreds of Millions of Dollars from business email.

Di charges compromise, frauds and oda scams wey include plans wey target one U.S law firm, one foreign bank and one English Premier League Soccer club.

Huspuppi go get court sentencing for dis charges on 11 July, 2022.

Di social media influencer don dey detention for almost two years now.

Hushpuppi trial - Quick history

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter/@USAO_LosAngeles

United Arab Emirates security agencies bin arrest Hushpuppi wey dey live for Dubai for June 2020.

Na on top accuse say im dey plan to tiff plenty millions of dollars through business email compromise (BEC), yahoo-yahoo and oda mago-mago.

Na U.S. law firm, one foreign bank and one English Premier League club be im target.

For July 2020, di UAE later extradite Hushpuppi go Chicago for America under FBI special agents custody wia dem first carry am go court.

During di detention hearing, court for di Northern District of Illinois, USA rule say make di U.S. Marshals Service transport Hushpuppi to Los Angeles wia im trial go start.

For pretrial, Ramon Abass aka Hushpuppi don bin plead not guilty to di four counts of conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

Hushpuppi also deny money laundering conspiracies, international money laundering and oda crime dem.