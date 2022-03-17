Obiano wife: Ebele, Bianca Ojukwu 'faceoff' in Anambra, how video see Soludo inauguration

17 minutes wey don pass

Wetin we call dis foto, Ebere Obiano and Bianca Ojukwu

Obiano wife, Ebelechukwu and Bianca Ojukwu clash inside Anambra today?

Na di big kwesion many dey ask following videos of faceoff between di two on Thursday.

Chukwuma Soludo inauguration as Anambra state govnor na im witness dis drama.

Wia dis foto come from, Soludo TV Wetin we call dis foto, Di moment Soludo take oath of Office

Obiano wife 'slap' Bianca Ojukwu for di faceoff? - Wetin we know

BBC Igbo Reporter see wen kasala burst between Bianca Ojukwu and Ebere Obiano.

But di reporter no witness or see pesin chop slap during di inauguration.

However BBC fit confam faceoff wey include raised voices and insults bin occur.

BBC Pidgin live video capture di moment Mrs Obiano waka to meet Mrs Ojukwu.

E happen wen Soludo sign di oath of office as di new Govnor of Anambra state.

Dis video cut off about di time Mrs Obiano reach Mrs Ojukwu.

Anoda video from BBC Igbo see just as dem dey separate di two women.

"Mrs. Ebere Obiano na im go to Bianca Ojukwu," according to one BBC Reporter.

Ebelechukwu Obiano na wife of outgoing govnor Willie Obiano.

Tori be say madam Obiano waka move straight to di front seat wia di widow of Dim Odumegwu Ojukwu bin sidon.

She bin come late to di event, ushers come give her separate seat somewhere else.

Di seat dey different from wia Willie Obiano - her husband bin siddon.

Ebele, Bianca Ojukwu 'faceoff' as e e happun

"We bin no expect dem to argue."

"Wetin I see be say Bianca Ojukwu pull out Ebele Obiano hair wig."

"Dem come tell us to turn off di camera, make we no take any action."

Dis na wetin BBC Reporter wey bin dey di big event tok.

VIPs including former govnor Obiano don already sidon wen dis faceoff dey happun.

"I no know if anyone bin warn anyone [between di two women]"

"We bin see di hair. Ebele Obiano bin dey arrange her hair."

Di pipo around dem begin to surround de them.

"Meanwhile, Governor Soludo bin dey sign di document. E all take a few minutes."

Di BBC Reporter add.

Dem later carry Madam Ebelechukwu Obiano comot and afta small time, her husband leave di venue.

Wetin we call dis foto, Bianca Ojukwu

Bianca Ojukwu profile

Bianca Odinakachukwu Olivia Odumegwu-Ojukwu (née Onoh, na Nigerian politician, diplomat, lawyer, and businesswoman.

She be di wife of former Biafran President, Ikemba Chukuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu.

Born on 5 August 1968 Bianca get many international beauty pageant titles.

She win Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria for 1988 and Miss Africa.

And she popular pass as di first African to win Miss Intercontinental.

For December 2011, President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan appoint her Senior Special Assistant on Diaspora Affairs.

And she bin serve as ambassador to Ghana and later become Nigeria Ambassador to di Kingdom of Spain for 2012.

Now she be permanent representative to di United Nations World Tourism Organisation.

Bianca get so many tittles from her native land including di highest title wey dem dey give women for her region.

Dem no support media player for your device Wetin we call dis Video, Obiano wife, Bianca Ojukwu faceoff happun within a short period

Ebelechukwu Obiano bio

Ebelechukwu Obiano from Ogbunike, Oyi LGA and she grow for Onitsha all for Anambra state.

She bin work wit National Petroleum Investment and Management Services (NAPIMS).

NAPIMS na a subsidiary of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) as Catering Supervisor, Corporate Procurement Officer and finally di Welfare officer.

She dey do charity programmes to help di less privileged and as first lady of Anambra state she set up Caring Family Enhancement Initiative (CAFÉ) for August 2014.

At some point she bin also work as marriage counsellor for her church.