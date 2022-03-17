Willie Obiano arrested: EFCC say why dem arrest former Anambra state govnor hours after e hand over give Soludo

Wia dis foto come from, Willie Obiano

Di Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, don arrest di former Govnor of Anambra state Willie Obiano.

Im arrest dey come di same day e hand over give Govnor Charles Soludo.

Tok-tok pesin for EFCC Wilson Uwajaren confam give BBC Pidgin say dem arrest am and e dey dia office for Lagos state, South West Nigeria.

Speaking on why dem arrest am, Uwujaren say im bin don dey dia watchlist since but dem bin no fit gbab am becos immunity bin cover am.

"E bin don dey our watchlist for sometime now. If you dey on di watchlist e mean say we dey look out for you. Before now e get immunity, E lose di immunity today and e bin wan leave di kontri so we pick am." Na so Uwujaren tell BBC Pidgin.