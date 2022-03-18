Papa of crippled girl narrate how im catch 60-year-old man wen e allegedly dey defile im daughter

14 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, AFP

Police for Rivers State don begin investigate di defilement of 12 year old physically challenged girl wey one 60 year old man allegedly rape for Ubima, Ikwerre local goment area.

Papa of di girl wey dey live for di community wey dey inside Rivers State for south-south Nigeria, Eze Eleonu say di incident happen on Saturday 5 March 2022 for im house.

Eleonu say dat day wen im return from wia im comot go, as im dey come near im house, e notice di door dey open and wen im enter im room, e see di suspect stark naked for di room, e sidon very close to im physically challenged daughter wey also dey naked. Na so im rush go hold am come raise alarm before di local vigilante for dia area come catch am.

"Immediately I grab Victor then raise alarm make pipo come help me. E manage tie towel round im waist but I no gree leave am. As I dey shout na im anoda neighbour come join me but e try to loose di towel run out naked but OSPAC come catch am and later hand am over to Ubima Police Station."

Di 12-year-old girl papa add say before dis incident, im bin don dey notice blood stains for di pant and private part of im physically challenged daughter since becos na im dey baff her.

E allege say medical examination dem conduct on di little girl show say penetration don happen.

Di traumatized papa say wetim im want na for Police to charge di matter to court without further delay as dat na di way im go get justice for im daughter wey dey deaf, dumb and crippled.

Police tok-tok pesin Grace Iringe- Koko confam to BBC Pidgin say dem don transfer di suspect from Ubima police station to State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID) Port Harcourt and dem go charge di matter to court after dem conclude investigations.