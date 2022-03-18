Chelsea: Afta Roman Abramovich, who be di likely buyer of Chelsea before Friday deadline

59 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Roman Abramovich

As Friday deadline for di sale of Roman Abramovich's Chelsea dey upon, BBC Sport review who be di major parties wey dey so far.

Di official deadline to buy di west London Premier League club na 21:00 GMT Friday 18 March, 2022.

Although some final bids go likely dey submitted into di weekend as some known parties don already ask for more time.

E still get more than 20 interested parties, but di number of confam bid dey likely to be 10-15.

Chelsea go make a shortlist next week, and di preferred bidder go still need goment approval, wey go involve proving di source of funds and wia di money dey go next.

Premier League owners go also need to sign off any sale and dem go do directors test - known as di 'fit and proper pesin test'..

Di asking price for di reigning Champions League and Club World Cup champions na around £3bn - although some pipo don describe am as "excessive".

Dem bin stop Russian billionaire Abramovich initial attempt to sell Chelsea afta UK goment sanction am afta Russia invasion of Ukraine.

Dis na as dem understand say Abramovich get strong ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Who be di potential bidders for Chelsea?

One consortium wey ex-Liverpool chairman Sir Martin Broughton dey lead, plus London 2012 chief Lord Coe

Di Ricketts family, wey get Major League Baseball team di Chicago Cubs, dey lead one bid from one group of investors

Swiss billionaire Hansjorg Wyss and US businessman Todd Boehly don form part of one consortium to try to take over Chelsea.

Now American PR executive Barbara Charone, British businessman Jonathan Goldstein and British journalist Daniel Finkelstein don join dem.

London-based investment firm Aethel Partners, wey Portuguese entrepreneur Ricardo Silva dey head.

British multi-millionaire businessman Nick Candy, supported by former Chelsea striker Gianluca Vialli, wey co-own Tifosy, one mergers and acquisitions company for di football sector

Turkish billionaire Muhsin Bayrak say im na one of di pipo wey don launch one bid

Oda parties wey dem report say e get interest na US billionaire and Philadelphia 76ers owner Josh Harris wey get stake for Crystal Palace, New York Jets owner Woody Johnson and one Saudi Arabia-based consortium.

Wia dis foto come from, EPA Wetin we call dis foto, Chelsea sign outside Stamford Bridge

Chelsea FC: Wetin di club worth?

Abramovich buy Chelsea for 2003 for £140m.

But for im statement e announce im intention to sell im ownership "no be about business or money, but about pure passion for di game and club".

Im values di club at £3bn and e don borrow di club £1.5bn.

But say im no go ask make dem pay back any loan. Abramovich say im go donate di proceeds of di sale to war victims.

Di funds from di sale go go one charitable organisation or into a frozen account.

Football finance expert Kieran Maguire say di £3bn price tag "no dey too much" given di size of Stamford Bridge.

"Most commentators take di view di money no reach wetin pesin go want going forward,"

Maguire say. "E no get capacity to increase Stamford Bridge sake of e location for London so to move else where for London go dey very expensive."

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, 'Di Roman Empire' flag for Stamford Bridge

How soon Chelsea sale go happun?

Abramovich don own Chelsea since 2003, and di club don win 21 trophies during im tenure.

UK goment bin seize im British asset wey include Chelsea, and Premier League disqualify am as di director of di club.

Di Blues dey allowed to continue operating afta UK goment issue one special licence.

Dis one also make sure say Chelsea 800 staff - plus hundreds more on matchdays - collect dia salary.

And dem also allow existing season ticket holders to attend matches, but dem go need issue new licence for dem to fit sell di club.

Premier League chief executive Richard Masters tok earlier dis month say:

"Di quickest one [sale of one club] wey we don do in 10 days, but dat one no be say dem no fit beat am.