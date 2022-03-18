Elderly man dem catch naked wit cripple girl don land prison for Port Harcourt

Di elderly man accused of defiling a physically challenged girl don land inside prison, following court order.

Di papa of di girl wey dey deaf, dumb and crippled dey demand justice for im daughter.

Chief Magistrate Court remand 60-year-old Victor Elem for Port Harcourt Correctional Centre on Friday, 18 March, 2022.

State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department SCIID, Port Harcourt charge Elem before Chief Magistrate V.L. Kobani Buzugbe.

Di court remand Elem till Monday 21 March, 2022 wen dem go arraign am again for court for im to take im plea.

Recall say police arrest di 60-year-old for di alleged defilement di 12-year-old girl.

How dem catch 60yr old man dem naked wit cripple girl

Di girl papa, Eze Eleonu say im catch am korokoro wen Elem dey stark naked with im daughter.

E happun inside room for im house with im daughter on Saturday 5 March, 2022, Eleonu tok.

Eleonu say im raise alarm as im see dem and neighbours come around.

Dem hand am over to a local vigilante for di area wey later hand am over to Ubima Police Station.

Who charge di matter to court

Police later transfer di matter to di State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department SCIID for further investigation before dem dey charge am to court so.

Eze Eleonu because im dey very pained at wetin Elem do im pikin wey no fit defend herself and e want am to face di law.

Eleonu add say im bin don notice blood stains for di pant and private part of im daughter as im dey baff her.

And medical investigation show say she dey penetrated, di papa add.

Child defilement in Nigeria

Dis na one of many cases of alleged child abuse and defilement for Nigeria in recent times.

E be like di case of one 11 year old Ajuma for Benue State wey her Anty husband allegedly rape and impregnate her.

Dis put Ajuma for critical condition as na high risk pregnancy wey need close monitoring sake of her young age and immature body.

Police bin arrest and charge di suspect, Joseph Adoyi, to court but e deny di allegation.

For 2018, one Lecturer for Benue State polytechnic, Andrew Ogbuja and im pikin Victor allegedly rape 13-year-old Ochanya Ogbanje wey lead to her death.

And till date di family neva get justice as dem still dey call for #justiceforOchanya.

Punishment for dis offence

For Nigeria, child defilement na crime and attract penalty of life imprisonment.

In Rivers State, section 218 of di Criminal Code Law, Cap. 37, Volume II, Laws of Rivers State of Nigeria, 1999 define di offence of defilement of a girl under di age of thirteen years.

And if court find pesin guilty, di pesin dey liable to imprisonment for life, with or without whipping.

But du judge or magistrate fit decide a jail term as we don see cases wia convicts chop sentence to 6 and 7years imprisonments for offenses like dis ones