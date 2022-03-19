Russia-Ukraine war: Meet Olga, Yavtushenko di Ukrainian couples training for war

19 March 2022

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Gun training session for Odessa, Ukraine.

A generation of Ukrainians wey only know about war from history books and di stories dia grandparents tell dem don dey forced to prepare to fight.

And some pipo for Ukraine don choose to do am wit di partners dem bin dey build dia lives wit only week ago.

For one training centre for southern city of Odessa, young professionals wey normally go dey choose where to meet dia friends for coffee.

Na dem dey learn how to handle weapons and apply emergency first aid to battle wounds.

"Everi pesin suppose know how to fight, how to make medicine, help for your relatives or oda pipo," na 26-year-old graphic designer Olga Moroz tok dis one.

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Maxim Yavtushenko and im gilfriend Olga Moroz

She [Olga] dey train in civil defence wit her boyfriend, 32-year-old sales manager Maxim Yavtushenko.

Di couple, wey bin dey plan dia wedding for dis summer, bin dey di facility wey provide basic training for 80 to 150 pipo a day.

All of dem dey prepare for di day Russia troops go finally press closer to di city.

Odessa, a Black Sea port wey dey handle more dan half of Ukraine imports and exports na major strategic and symbolic target for Russian forces.

Russia bin invade Ukraine on February 24 and dem describe am as "special military operation".

Three weeks later, dem never conquer di capital Kyiv and key cities like Odessa.

Dis na sake of say Russian troops bin dey face strong resistance from Ukrainian forces and strong opposition from di civilian population.

But some cities, such as di city of Mariupol east of Odessa, don face days of bombardment.

Di reality of war don come as a shock to residents of Odessa.

Odessa na vibrant city where design ateliers and coffee outlets wey specialise in single bean roasts mix wit architecture wey get history.

And di looming cranes and rail yards of di port.

"To dey honest, e dey really hard for us to understand say war dey happun right now," 26-year-old internet marketing agency employee Murager Sharipov tok.

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Murager Sharipov and her fiance Mariia Pasternak

"Now pipo dey die somewhere, pipo dey die and dis na our pipo," di man tok.

Although di civil defence training wey im dey get dey basic, Yavtushenko tok say e don epp am prepare mentally for wetin fit come.

"Ukraine dey alone right now and pipo wey dey watch us now gass understand say di war dey here, but e fit be in your home, e fit be wit your friends and in your kontri."

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Vladimir Putin Russia and Ukraine war latest update na say Ukrainian President don call on Russia to meet so dem go fit talk about di ongoing war.

President Volodymyr Zelensky bin make di call for one video address to di nation outside di Presidential Office.

Zelensky say dis na di time for Ukraine and Russia to meet for tok.

Why Russia dey attack Ukraine?

Some believe say na personal obsession of President Vladimir Putin and odas say na attempt to return to a kind of new cold war.

Tensions between Russia and Ukraine don trigger red flags in many foreign ministries around di world.

Russia invade Ukraine despite say international community advise dem against am.

Dem even threaten to sanction Russia if dem invade dia neighbour but di kontri no gree.

Currently, Russia don chop some sanctions sake of dia action against Ukraine.

Russia launch a major military assault against Ukraine early Thursday 24 February, 2022.

Moscow launch di invasion despite international beg-beg for peace and di threat of severe punishment from di West.