Asakaa: How drill music find house for Ghana

By Lanre Ogundimu

Kumasi

53 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Yaw Tog Wetin we call dis foto, Yaw Tog's album Time get seven tracks inside including di hit Sore remix

For inside di middle of global pandemic, na so one ogbonge UK based rapper pack im load enta Ghana say im wan go collabo with 18 year old schoolboy for di remix of song ey dem call Sore.

Di track by Yaw Tog and Stormzy don ginger pass six million views for inside YouTube. And na dis track bin ginger di new style of music from Africa.

Asaaka or Ghana Drill na di most ogbonge sounds wey dey comot from Africa right now and hopes dey say e fit big like Nigerian Afrobeats and South African amapiano.

E sound like combo of di hard baseline of drill music and US rap with di toughness of Ghana Twi language.

One of Asakaa biggest supporters be di late Virgil Abloh, wey be Ghanaian fashion designer dem born for Chicago, according to musician, Kwaku DMC.

Wetin we call dis foto, Jay Bahd

Wen di man wey be Louis Vuitton menswear artistic director and Kanye West associate see di video for im asakaa song for social media, Virgil carry am post for im own Instagram and tag Kwaku DMC.

E say, "I wake up for morning come dey see plenti messages, plenti notification, like wetin dey happun, Dem don hack me? Until I enta my inbox see say, Virgil don tag me."

Kwaku DMC say e follow Abloh wey tell am say im music na "fire" and say e go do anytin to help di music and start to dey give dem cloth and show dem.

Anoda fast rising rapper Jay Bahd sat asakaa go be one of di biggest types of music to comto Ghana and e don dey show.

On music streaming service wey dem dey call Boomplay sat tracks from pipo like Yaw Tog and Jay Bahd dey di list of id top 20 most streamed songs.

And di music get famns for obodo oyibo too because according ot Spotify, 46% of di pipo wey dey stream asakaa dey come from UK, US and Germany.

And one o di tins wey pipo like about asakaa na di use of language.

Wia dis foto come from, Kwaku DMC Wetin we call dis foto, Kwaku DMC bin no believe say Virgil Abloh tag am

Even di name of di genre be like di lyrics, na play on words.

Di word for "talk" for Twi na "kasa" and asakaa na wetin dey comot wen you tok kasa backwards.

Na DJ and Producer Rabby Jones bin form di word wen e bin drive for midnight with some musicians for Kumasi, Ghana.

E say, "we put drill beat, na im Jay Bahd start to rap. I just shout asakaa and na how we start to run am "

According to artiste, Kofi Jamar na di reversal of words dey all around assakaa as code language so dem go fit jump pass pipo wey no wan hear bad word but fit still reach Kumasi pipo with di real message dem dey tok about.

Asakaa na from tougher parts of Kumasi and na way to tok about dia wahala like Yaw Tog sing for Sore about how pipo bin tink say di genre no go make am.

Even though for di West dem dey call am Ghana drill na sometin wey young artists and producers for Kumasi no wan hear.

Say di sound don grow since 2020 with di way dem dey mix Twi and English for lyrics.

Rapper O'Kenneth say to call asakaa, Ghana Drill dey "boring".