AMVCA: 2022 Africa Magic Awards Nominees don land- See who dey list
Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards (AMVCA) wey be like Africa version of Oscar don release full list of nominees for di 2022 edition.
Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards, dey celebrate di work and talent of actors, producers, directors, and oda film professionals.
Di Award organisers, South Africa TV cable company Multi Choice announce say di award gala go hold on May 14.
Here na di list of Nominees;
PUBLIC VOTING CATEGORIES
Best Actor in a Comedy (Movie/TV Series)
- Shawn Faqua - Soole
- Deyemi Okanlawon - Omo Ghetto (The Saga)
- Gideon Okeke - Loving Rona
- Broda Shaggi/Samuel Perry - Dwindle
- Femi Adebayo - Progressive Tailors Club
- Williams Uchemba - Dear Affy
- Timini Egbuson - Ponzi
Best Actor in a Drama (Movie/TV Series)
- Stan Nze - Rattlesnake
- Uzee Usman - Voiceless
- Gabriel Afolayan - For Maria Ebun Pataki
- Efa Iwara - This Lady Called Life
- Femi Jacobs - Introducing The Kujus
- Eyinna Nwigwe - Dear Affy
- Timini Egbuson - Introducing The Kujus
Best Actress in a Comedy (Movie/TV Series)
- Funke Akindele - Omo Ghetto (The Saga)
- Bimbo Ademoye - Breaded Life
- Nse Nkpe Etim - Quams Money
- Bisola Aiyeola - Dwindle
- Nancy Isime - Kambili: The Whole 30 Yards
- Sarah Hassan - Just In Time
Best Actress in a Drama (Movie/TV Series)
- Asabe Madaki - Voiceless
- Osas Ighodaro - Rattlesnake: The Ahanna Story
- Meg Otanwa - For Maria Ebun Pataki
- Bisola Aiyeola - This Lady Called Life 2
- Nancy Isime - Superstar
- Genoveva Umeh - A Tune Away
- Kehinde Bankole - Dear Affy
Best Supporting Actor (Movie/TV Series)
- Bucci Franklin - Rattlesnake
- Adjete Anang - Gold Coast Lounge
- Odunlade Adekola - Jankariwo
- Eric Roberts - A Soldier's Story
- Magaji Mijinyawa - Amina
- Yemi Blaq - The New Normal
- Country Hard - Tope Tedela
Best Supporting Actress (Movie/TV Series)
- Bisola Aiyeola - Sugar Rush
- Mercy Johnson - The New Normal
- Clarion Chukwurah - Amina
- Mumbi Maina - La Femme Anjola
- Enado Odigie - The New Normal
- Omowunmi Dada - Country Hard
- Chioma Chukwuka Akpotha - Omo Ghetto (The Saga)
Best Short Film Or Online Video
- Something About Zee - Mary Nsikanabasi Uyoh
- Fractured - Abimbola Craig
- Ounje Ale - Ozor Uche
- Koro - Nicholas 'Big Ghun' Nartey
- Kiitan - Korede Olayinka
- Dices - Sandra Tetteh
- I Am The Prostitute Mama Described - Taiwo Ogunnimo
NON-PUBLIC VOTING
Best Director (Movie)
- La Femme Anjola - Mildred Okwo
- Amina - Izu Ojukwu
- Rattlesnake: The Ahanna Story - Ramsey Nouah
- Collision Course - Bolanle Austen-Peters
- Voiceless - Robert O. Peters
- Light In The Dark - Ekene Som Mekwunye
- Namaste Wahala - Tiencepay Lawal & Hamisha Daryani Ahuja
Best Soundtrack (Movie/TV Series)
- Rattlesnake: The Ahanna Story - Larry Gaaga
- Collision Course - Collision Course
- Just In Time - Boumeester Lindsay & Kagwe Mungai
- Amina -Dabs Agwom
- Gold Coast Lounge - Pascal Aka & Raquel
- Light In the Dark - Awele Mekwunye & Bizzouch
- The White Line - Michael Pulse & Ponti Dikuua
Best Online Social Content Creator
- Multi Personality Disorder - Mr Macaroni
- Nollywood Epic Love Story 1 & 2 (Parody) - Tee Kuro
- Kayamata - Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori
- Mr Funny - Oga Sabinus
- Road Rage - Taaooma
- Of Line And Layers - Jacqueline Suowari
- First Date-Mummy's Boy - Edem Victor
- Affiah-De Ja Vu - Elozonam Ogbolu
Best Indigenous Language Movie or TV Series (Igbo)
- Nne-Ka - Uche Nnanna Maduka
- Uhuruchi (Sunset) - Victor Iyke
- Echezona - Victor Onwudiwe and Ugomma Onwe
- Udene - Oma Nnadi
Best Indigenous Language Movie or TV Series (Hausa)
- Voiceless - Rogers Ofime
- Sarki Goma Zamani Goma - Abubakar Bashir Maishadda
- Bana Bakwai - Abubakar Bashir Maishadda
- Tsangayar Asali - Abdulkadir Nuhu Aminu
- Bayi - Diane Russet and Ayo Newo
Best Indigenous Language Movie or TV Series (Yoruba)
- Jankariwo - Bukunmi Oluwasina
- Alasie - David Akande, Demola Yusuf, Edgard Leroy
- Abeke - Samuel Oniyitan
- Balokun - Olamide Akinmolayan
- Ijolewa - Olapeju Wahab
- Arodan - Wunmi Ajiboye
Best Indigenous Language Movie or TV Series (Swahili)
- Obambo - Freddy Feruzi
- Jaramandia - Dennis Humphrey and Bernard Kahindi
- Rishai - Omar Hamza Hassan
Best Television Series (Drama/ Comedy)
- The Mystic River - Rogers Ofime
- The Smart Money Woman - Arese Ugwu, Isoken Ogiemwonyi, Lala Akindoju & Akintunde Marine Marinho
- Rumour Has It Season 3 - Vincent Nwachukwu
- Little Black Book - Olawale Adetula
- My Name Is A-Zed - Olawale Adetula
- Butuku - Mwaka Nakweti
- Jenifa's Diary - Olufunke Akindele
Best Africa Magic Original Drama Series
- Movement-Japa - Femi Odugbemi
- Riona - James Omokwe
- Unmarried - Uche Ikejimba
- Dilemma - Uche Ikejimba
- Venge - Tosin Igho & Rogba Arimoro
- Eve - Winifred Nwokedi
- Enakhe - Victor Sanchez Aghahowa
- Rishantes - Dimbo Atiya
Best Africa Magic Original Comedy Series
- The Johnsons - Rogers Ofime
- My Flatmates - Bright Okpocha & Solomon Adekunle
- My Siblings & I - Funke Akindele Bello & JJC Skillz
Best Makeup
- Voiceless - Gift Ameh
- Amina - Dagogo Diminas & Gabriel Okorie Gabazzini
- Omo Ghetto (The Saga) - Balogun Abiodun
- Nneka The Pretty Serpent - Ugochinyere Ihendi
- Rattlesnake: The Ahanna Story - Carina Ojoko
- Peregun - Adewunmi Fatai & Ayobami Abolarin
- La Femme Anjola - Abiola Popoola
Best Sound Editor (Movie/TV Series)
- Amina - Jim Lively & James Nelson
- Prophetess - Bayo Adepetun & Biola 'Lala' Olayinka
- Omo Ghetto (The Saga) - Puffy Tee
- For Maria Ebun Pataki - Tom Koroluk
- Nneka The Pretty Serpent - Habib Adebayo Olaore
- Tinka's Story - Hassan Mageye
Best Documentary
- Road2Blow - Taiwo Adeyemi
- Unmasked: Leadership, Trust And The COVID-19 Pandemic In Nigeria - Femi Odugbemi
- This Love - Eugene Mbugua
- Sunset In Makoko - Allen Onyige
- If Objects Could Speak - Saitabao Kaiyare, Mumo Liku, Elena Schilling, Daniella Fritz, Ann Katrina Boberg
- Streets Of Lagos: Dear Little People - Lawrence Adejumo
Best Lighting Designer (Movie/TV Series)
- Amina - Stanley Ibegbu Okechukwu
- The Mystic River -Yemi Awoponle
- Rattlesnake: The Ahanna Story - Mathew Yusuf
- The White Line - Jaco Strauss
- Light In the Dark - Godwin Lawani
- Nneka The Pretty Serpent - Mathew Yusuf
- Dear Affy - Fei Mustapha
Best Art Director (Movie/TV Series)
- The Smart Money Woman - Ediri Okwa
- Rattlesnake: The Ahanna Story - Pat Nebo
- The Mystic River - Mayowa Labiran
- Amina - Tunji Afolayan
- One Lagos Night - Chima Adighije
- Day Of Destiny - Chris Udomi
- Introducing The Kujus - Adeoye Adetunji
Best Costume Designer (Movie/TV Series)
- Voiceless - Titi Aina Raji
- Amina - Millicent T. Jack
- The Smart Money Woman - Isoken Ogiemwonyi
- Omo Ghetto (The Saga) - Funke Akindele Bello
- The Mystic River - Obijie Oru
- La Femme Anjola - Yolanda Okereke
- Nneka The Pretty Serpent - Yoanna 'Pepper' Chikezie
Best Cinematographer
- Rattlesnake: The Ahanna Story - Muhammed Atta Ahmed
- Collision Course - James Amuta
- Amina - Peter Kreil, Wale Adebayo, Samuel Jonathan & Moruf Fadaro
- The Mystic River - Samuel Jonathan & Moruf Fadaro
- Nneka The Pretty Serpent - John Njaga Demps
- Just In Time - Victoria Ombogo
- Superstar - Barnabas Emordi
Best Picture Editor
- Voiceless - Rogers Ofime
- Just In Time - Dolapo Adeleke
- Omo Ghetto (The Saga) - JJC Skillz, Adeyemi Shomade & Valentine Chukwuma
- Lockdown - Tester Bassey, Abiodun Okunola and Moses Inwang
- Bad Comments - Moses Inwang
- For Maria Ebun Pataki - Tunde Apalowo
- Collision Course - Tega Salubi
Best Writer (Movie/TV Series)
- La Femme Anjola - Tunde Babalola
- This Lady Called Life - Toluwani Obayan & Kayode Kasum
- For Maria Ebun Pataki - Tunray Femi & Damilola E. Orimogunje
- One Lagos Night - Chigozirim Nwanegbo
- Introducing The Kujus - Manie Oiseomaye, Donald Tombia, Biodun Stephen
- Amina - Frank Chinedu Uba
- Little Black Book - Abosi Ogba, Sally Kenneth Dadzie, Lydia Idakula Sobogun, Olawale Adetula & Belinda Yanga Agedah
Best Movie (Southern Africa)
- Hairareb - Dantagos Jimmy-Melani
- Black Dollar - David Kazadi
- Maria Kristu - Paul.S.Wilo
- Veza-The Unfolding - Dumie Manyathela
Best Movie (East Africa)
- The Girl In The Yellow Jumper - Morocco Omari
- A Grand Little Lie - Denise Kibisu Ngubuini
- My Husband's Wife - Ndagire Mariam
- Just In Time - Sarah Hassan and Dolapo Adeleke
- Ugonwa Wa Kifo - Raphael Emmanuel
- Beautiful Ashes - Ayeny T. Steve
Best Movie (West Africa)
- Tainted Canvas - Orwi Manny Ameh
- Collision Course - Bolanle Austen-Peters & Joseph Umoibom
- Amina - Okey Ogunjiofor
- Rattlesnake: The Ahanna Story - Chris Odeh
- Omo Ghetto (The Saga) - Funke Akindele Bello and JJC Skillz
- Breaded Life - Biodun Stephen & Tara Ajibulu
- Nneka The Pretty Serpent - Chris Odeh
Best Overall Movie
- Amina - Izu Ojukwu & Okey Ogunjiofor
- Voiceless - Robert O. Peters & Rogers Ofime
- Rattlesnake - Ramsey Nouah & Chris Odeh
- Collision Course - Bolanle Austen-Peters
- Omo Ghetto (The Saga) - JJC Skillz & Funke Akindele Bello
- Nneka The Pretty Serpent - Tosin Igho & Chris Odeh
- La Femme Anjola - Mildred Okwo & Rita Dominic
- Just In Time - Dolapo Adeleke & Sarah Hassan
Multichoice Talent Factory
- Bride Untangled - Abisola Aboaba
- Engaito - Daisy Masembe
- Nyau - Masuzyo Mwale, Cosmas Ngandwe, Abel Ngoma and Edward Sakala
- Rebirth - Brian Ontiri
- Oko K3 Akueteh - Christine Boateng and Eric Okyerefo
Oda awards wey dey go give during di awards night
- Trailblazer Award
- Best Dressed Male
- Best Dressed Female
How Nigerians dey react to di AMVCA Nominee list
Di 2022 Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards na di eighth edition and many Nigerians including nominees don begin react.
Nigerian film actress and producer, Funke Akindele Bello don react for her Instagram page afta her name come out as part of di nominees. She post one video of hersef and caption am;
"Di Ghetto in me no dey go any where. Dis nominations loud o!! All glory to God!!"
For her Instagram post, Funke Akindele come continue to list all di categories wey her name come out;
Nigerian actress, model and media personality, Nancy Isime react say she dey 'speechless but deeply thankful' for di nomination.
Nancy Isime post for her official Instagram handle say dis nomination na very big deal to am as e be say di AMVCA dey considered as Africa version of 'Oscars'.
We still dey develop di story