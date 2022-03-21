China Eastern Airlines Boeing 737 crash: Flight MU5735 crash - Boeing 737 model accident timeline

China Eastern Airlines Boeing 737 crash wit 132 pipo on Monday one hour afta e take off.

Fear be say all di pipo wey dey inside di flight MU5735 fit no survive as di plane catch fire inside one wood wia e crash.

Report say di China Eastern Airlines Boeing 737-800 model bin dey fly from Kunming to Guangzhou wen e come down for hills for Guangxi province and catch fire.

Dis particular Boeing 737-800 plane na seven years old, according to tracker websites.

Na di predecessor model to di Boeing 737 Max line, wey be di planes wey involve for deadly crashes for Indonesia for 2018 and Ethiopia for 2019.

China bin don also ban di model afta those crashes.

See timeline of major Boeing 737 plane crash wey don happun

2021

9 January One Boeing 737, operated by Sriwijaya Air, crashe into diJava Sea minutes afta e take off from Jakarta. All di 62 pipo wey dey on board die, including seven children and three babies. Officials say dem bin don report di problem wit di aircraft autothrottle few days before di crash.

2019

10 March One Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 Max crashsix minutes afta e take-off from Addis Ababa. All 157 pipo onboard die for di crash. Di victims come from more than 30 countries.

2018

29 October One Boeing 737 Max, operated by Lion Air, crash enta di Java Sea shortly afta e take off from Jakarta, Indonesia.

All 189 passengers and crew die for di crash plus one volunteer diver die for di subsequent recovery operation. Investigators say di plane - wey don get technical problems on previous flights - dem suppose don ground am,

18 May One Boeing 737 passenger plane crash shortly afta e take-off from Jose Marti International Airport for Havana, kill 112 pipo. One passenger survive.

2013

17 November: Tatarstan Airlines Boeing 737 crash on landing for Kazan, Russia, kill all di 50 pipo on board.

2012

20 April: One Bhoja Air Boeing 737 crash as e dey approach di main airport for di Pakistani capital Islamabad, kill all 121 passengers and six crew.

2011

9 January: One IranAir Boeing 727 break into pieces near di city of Orumiyeh, kill 77 out of di 100 pipo on board. Di pilots bin report technical failure before e try to land.

2010

22 May: One Air India Express Boeing 737 overshoot one hilltop airport for Mangalore, southern India, and crash into one valley, burst into flames and kill 158.

2008

14 September: One Boeing-737 crash as e land near di central Russian city of Perm, kill all 88 passengers and crew members on board.

2007

5 May: One Kenya Airways Boeing 737-800 crash for swampland for southern Cameroon, kill all 114 on board. Di official inquiry neva report on di cause of di disaster.

1 January: One Adam Air Boeing 737-400 wey dey carry 102 passengers and crew come down for mountains on Sulawesi Island on one domestic Indonesian flight. Report be say everybody wey dey on board die for di crash.

2006

29 September: One Boeing 737 wey carry 154 passengers and crew crash into di Amazon rainforest for Brazil, kill all on board, afta e collide wit one private jet for mid-air.

2005

22 October: One Bellview airline Boeing 737 wey carry 117 pipo on board crash as soon as e take-off from di Nigerian city of Lagos, kill everybody on board.

2003

8 July: One Boeing 737 crash for Sudan shortly afta e take-off, kill 115 pipo on board. Only one passenger, one small child survive.

6 March: One Algerian Boeing 737 crash afta e take off from di remote Tamanrasset airport, leave up to 102 pipo dead.

2000

17 July: Alliance Air Boeing 737-200 crash enta houses wen e dey try land for Patna, India, kill 51 pipo on board and four on di ground.

Meanwhile some kontris don ban models of di Boeing 737 flights afta one major crash wey happun for Ehiopia for 2019 wey kill 117 pipo.

Kontris like:

Malaysia

Australia

Oman

Singapore

Indonesia

Morocco

Mongolia

Ireland

The Netherlands

China

Germany

France ban di use of di Boeing 737 Max 8 flights from dia airspace.

Latest update from di China Eastern Airlines Boeing 737 plane wey crash be say 123 passengers and nine crew members na im dey board, di Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAA) tok.

E no dey clear di number of causalities. Social media users share video wen flight MU5735 wey carry 132 pipo crash

Di crash, wey happun for one mountainous region, lead to fire inside di woods, state media dey report.

Flight MU5735 dey scheduled to comot Kunming at 13:15 and e dey enroute to Guangzhou.

Dem don deploy rescue crews to di area and dem don put out di fire wey di crash cause for inside di woods.

Fear be say nobody on di aircraft survive di crash.

Di CAA say dem don also dispatcch personnel to di scene.

China bin don get a good air safety record over di past decade.