Willie Obiano: Former Anambra govnor Obiano still dey detention even though EFCC grant am bail

10 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Presidency

Di Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) don grant bail to di immediate past govnot of Anambra state Willie Obiano.

But di former govnor still dey detention of di anti corruption agency.

E neva clear why di EFCC arrest Obiano but tori be say na sake of alleged corrupt practices as govnor of di south-eastern state.

Wen BBC Pidgin contact Wilson Uwujaren e say di agency go soon release official statement.

However, pesin wey dey close to di former govnor say Obiano still dey detention and e dey try perfect im bail condition before e go fit comot.

"We hear say part of di condition na for am to submit im international passport to di EFCC. But e go soon comot dia," di source tell BBC Pidgin.

'Obiano arrest no be politics'

EFCC chairman Abdulrasheed Bawa also confam say dem don grant bail to Willie Obiano.

Bawa tok during interview wit tori pipo for di 5th Annual General Assembly of Network of National Anti-corruption institutions for West Africa (NACIWA).

E say contrary to wetin pipo dey tink, di arrest of di former Anambra govnor no get anything to do wit politics.

"Nothing political about di arrest of di former Anambra State Governor, Obiano.

"We don grant am bail. But we dey wait wen e go fulfil im bail conditions," Oga Bawa tok.

When EFCC arrest Obiano?

Wia dis foto come from, WILLIE OBIANO

Di anti-corruption agency arrest Obiano on Thursday night for Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos.

Dat na di day e hand over to di new govnor of Anambra State, Prof Charles Soludo.

Tori be say di govnor bin dey travel fo Houston, Texas for United States.