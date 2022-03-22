Ghana vs Nigeria play off: Black Stars 27 man squad list to face Super Eagles

Black Stars coach on Tuesday name 27 man squad who go face Nigeria in de FIFA World Cup qualifier play offs on Friday.

Ghana national football team go play Super Eagles inside de first leg of de play offs.

De Gold Coast dey host de first play off for de Baba Yara Sports Stadium inside Kumasi on March 25, 2022.

After dis game, de Black Stars go travel go Abuja for de second leg of de World Cup play offs for Qatar mundial.

Players start dey arrive

Players for de Black Stars camp start dey arrive Ghana for trancing ahead of de clash.

AS Roma player, Felix Afena Gyan share pictures of himself as he dey inside plane dey fly to Ghana for de game.

He write, "on my way to defend my country Ghana."

Dis go be de first call up for Felix Afena Gyan who blow last year after Jose Mourinho draft am from junior team into de Senior team for AS Roma.

De team dey unveil new players, most of whom no play in de AFCON 2021 tournament.

Arsenal midfielder go lead de squad against Nigeria in de absence of Captain Andre Dede Ayew.

Deep throat sources say Thomas Partey, Afena Gyan den other players arrive already.

Meanwhile, hopes be say de Black Stars players go arrive Ghana fully by close of today.