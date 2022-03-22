Woman wey burn her daughter on fire and petrol chop arrest for Ogun state

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Ogun State Police

Police for Ogun state police command say dem don arrest one mother wey set her daughter on fire.

Na for statement di police confam di tori.

Wen di police bin get di report, di DPO Mowe division, CSP Folashade Tanaruno say dem quickly move to di scene wit di detectives and arrest di suspect.

Dem later rush di suspect wey dey badly burnt to di nearest hospital.

Wetin allegedly happen

For interrogation, di suspect, wey claim say she don separate from di father of di children explain to police say she no sabi wetin come upon her wen she dey carry out di act.

Dem arrest di housewife and mother of five, Aisha Tijani on Sunday, 20, March 2022 ontop accuse say she pour petrol on her 10-year-old daughter and set her ablaze.

Eyewitness say Aisha Tijani allegedly set her daughter on fire sake of she dey vex because di girl collect one phone wey she bin seize from one of her pikin hand.

According to di eyewitness tori, Tijani bin collect di phone and later give am back to her pikin before she set her on fire.