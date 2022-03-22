Bamise Ayanwola: Court set aside date for Andrew Nice prosecution, remand am for prison

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, BBC Pidgin Wetin we call dis foto, Andrew Nice don dey remanded for Lagos prison

Di main suspect dem accuse of abducting and kidnapping 22-year-old fashion designer, Oluwabamise Ayanwola don dey remanded for prison.

Justice Sherifat Shonaike of di Lagos High Court, TB annex, remand di BRT driver Andrew Nice Ominokoron for prison on Tuesday morning.

Nice, na di prime suspect for di kidnap and murder of Bamise Ayanwola, afta she go missing on 26 February.

Nice also chop accuse say im rape Bamise.

She bin go missing on 26 February afta di fashion designer enta BRT bus from Chevron, Lekki area of Lagos around 7pm.

For di charge sheet wey di court read, Nice chop accuse say im commit di crime wit oda pipo wey dey on di run.

Part of di charges be say dem kill Bamise based on say dem throway her comot from moving vehicle.

Di charge sheet also tok say Nice allegedly rape one Odezelu Nneka Mary on 25 November, 2021 for Lekki Conversation Centre.

Nice plead not guilty to di four-count charge against am.

Di Director of Public Prosecution, Babatunde Martins ask di court to set aside a day for trial and ask court make dem further remand Nice back to correctional centre.

Nice lawyer, IK Ekwemen bin dey court wit di accused and Bamise family lawyer Ayo Ademiluyi also dey court.

Justice Shonaike remand Nice for prison and set aside May 9,10, and 11 for prosecution of trial.

"Na justice we want"

Wia dis foto come from, Oluwabamise/BRT

Bamise family lawyer, Ayo Ademiluyi tell BBC News Pidgin say na justice di family want for di death of dia pikin.

Ademiluyi tok say di DPP say im still get many evidence wey im go present against Nice for court and add say di suspect fit chop more charges.

"Wetin we dey ask for as di family of Bamise be say make dem do justice for dis mata."

How di mata allegedly happun

Afta dem declare Bamise missing. Dem find her deadi bodi for Carter Bridge for Lagos Island.

Before dem declare di lady missing, she bin enta BRT bus for Lekki on 26 February.

Wen she notice say something fit happun to her inside di BRT bus, Bamise chat wit her friends, send voice notes and video to her.

She tok say "na three men and one woman dey inside di bus. Di woman sidon for back.".

Zooming-in di phone camera she say "dat na di number of di bus just in case. Please pray for me."

Oda cases of pipo wey don miss and dem later find dead

Cases of kidnap don dey on di rise for di kontri and security agencies don make many arrests recently.

Recently, three boys for Ogun State chop arrest after dem allegedly kill dia friend girlfriend for money ritual.

Of di three boys, two na teenagers and di oda one be 20 years old.

Also, di case of young Hanifa Abubakar dey court wia three suspects dey face murder charges for Kano state.

Dem dey on trial for allegedly kidnapping and killing Hanifa after police discover her deadi bodi inside Northwest Preparatory school for Kano city.

Na January Nigeria Police arrest three suspects ontop Hanifa case.

Anoda case na dat of Happiness Iniobong Umoren wey disappear for for days before dem discover say she don die.

On 29 April @UmohUduak begin use #HinyNumoren to announce say her friend dey in trouble and she need help.

Uduak wey her twitter handle be "Happiness Activist" say her friend tell her say she dey go for one job interview for Airport road on April 29th, and she no return since den.