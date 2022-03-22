IPOB sit at home order: Nigeria Police tell pipo for Imo state to ignore threat by jaguda pipo

Police don encourage di pipo of Imo state to come out to live dia normal life.

Di command for di state say make pipo ignore threat by jaguda pipo say make residents dey continue to obey di weekly sit at home order of di banned Indigenous People of Biafra (Ipob).

Some jaguda pipo bin paste posters for some parts of di state to put fear for pipo body. Di poster say make school children no dey sing national anthem.

"Di intention of di posters na to instill fear on our pipo especially for our educational institutions," Rabiu Hussaini, Commissioner of Police tok for statement.

Latest attack for Imo

Na kontri home of di President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, George Obiozor suffer di latest attack from jaguda pipo.

Di armed men put fire for di elder house on Saturday for Awo- Omamma, Oru East Local Government Area of Imo State.

Tori be say di armed men wey police say na Ipob members use Improvised Explosives Devices to destroy di building.

Before di attack on Obiozor house, di gunmen bin don kill two officers.

Police say di two officers die afta dem attack di police facility for Umuguma, Owerri West council area of Imo State.

Buhari meet Uzodimma

Sake of di latest attacks for Imo state Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari invite Imo govnor Hope Uzodimma for meeting on Monday.

Di meeting hold for presidential villa. According to Garba Shehu di meeting na to discuss di security situation for di Southeastern state.

"Generally, di subject na on top insecurity for di South East and wetin dey required to ensure we control am well.

"Di president immediately give approval to all di tins we discuss including to increase manpower of security agencies and den logistics supports ranging from additional arms and ammunitions,'' govnor Uzodimma tell tori pipo afta di meeting.

Police react

BBC News Pidgin don chook eye for di numba of attackes wey dey shele for di eastern part of di kontri and see say Imo state dey top amaong states wey dey suffer insecurity sake of gunmen attacks.

Di attack don lead to destruction of property and death of many pipo including security agents.

Sake of di renewed attack and di posters wey jaguda pipo post di Commissioner of Police for di state,Rabiu Hussaini say dem dey work wit oda security agencies to prevent more attacks.

"In di light of dis, di State Police Command dey warn any pesin or group under any illegitimate guise, wey dey force residents of di state to do sit-at-home on Mondays and make schools no open, di Command no go tolerate such act and anyone we catch go face di full wrath of di law.