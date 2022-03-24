Horrible Bosses: 'E say make I follow am go hotel or drop key'

17 minutes wey don pass

Recently Horrible bosses dem become trending topic for social media.

Di gist start afta some tori drop gist about one tech bro wey dey do im staff anyhow for inside Nigeria.

Na so plenti pipo bin comot tok about how dia oga and wetin e don carry dia eyes see.

BBC News Pidgin follow ask for we Facebook page weda pipo don see dis kain shege unda dia oaga and dem supply tori full ground.

From child risk to sleep deprivation and even sexual abuse of both men and women, see wetin pipo tok.

Dem arrest me for my oga debt - Oge

"My boss dat time go use toilet, den ring bell make me and my colleague go flush am. E go call us 'stupid' anytime and anyday."

Oge tok say di oga go make di staff dey run errand for im pikin dem wey go just siddon and command us to return wetin dem buy.

"Shame for catch us wit di shop keepers. Afta I work tire for am, e take me six (6) years to build my self esteem.@

Oge tok say dei work hours dey very bad, sometimes e go be from Sunday to Sunday and 7am till 9 or 10pm.

"As I dey write just dey make me dey shed tears. I no go ever work for any private enterprise again!!!"

My oga beat me ova my salary - Adesola

Adesola tok say one time e pikin son bin sick and e tell e oga say e wan take am go clinic.

"Dat time e be 7 months and e dey stool."

Dis 'wicked witch' as e describe e oga tok say make I stay give am paracetamol and face my work, and na so e come stay.

"Na so my pikin reach critical condition, di next day wen I reach hospital na drip dem give my pikin.

I almost lost my son, we stay for clinic for 3 days."

Wen di pikin come dey beta, Adesola tok say e manage work di remaining month becos her husband tell her make she leave di job.

She say wen her no former oga hear say I wan comot from her friend, dem no pay her salary, come beat her ontop my money.

Tipper drivers no dey sleep - Christopher

Dem be one man, Evolve.

E get tippers. You no fit go house, you no fit sleep, you need stay road for 24 hours, no rest just dey drive. And weneva any bad tin happun, no call am

I twale for Evolve work. I go comot today and hunger no go kill me.

Late Salary - Destiny

Wen I still dey work for one Security company, I neva receive my salary for beginning or end of di month. I go collect salary on 10th, 12th, 16th or even reach 20th.

And na very stressful work, you go work from Monday to Saturday resume by 7:00am, close by 8 or past 8.

Before salary go come, you go don borrow like pesin wey no get work and di worst part be say di manager no care.

Wen I decide to quit dem no pay me for di weeks I work for.

Armed robbery attack - Amarachi

Armed robbers come attack di salon attack me and her customers, take all our valuables.

I call her afta e happun and she no even care weda dem harm us or not.