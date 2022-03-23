OAU new VC: Obafemi Awolowo University VC appointment protest - Wetin we know

16 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, @OfficialOAU Wetin we call dis foto, Obafemi Awolowo University Ile-Ife na one of di oldest university for Nigeria.

Obafemi Awolowo University [OAU] new Vice Chancellor appointment provoke protest wey don ground di school, reports tok.

Di Governors of both Osun and Ondo state don express dia concern on top di protest wey happun for OAU Ile Ife.

Viral video for social media show some indigenes of Ife dey protest di appointment of new Vice Chancellor, Prof. Bamire Adebayo Simeon.

For di video wey go viral on Tuesday, di protesters enta di University campus with two masqueraders wey carry "sacrifice'' put for di front of di university Senate Building.

Report say di protesters wey be Osun worshipers dey para say di new Vice Chancellor of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), no be indigene of di town.

Prof. Simeon na native of Oyan inside Odo-Otin Local Government Area of Osun State, Nigeria, according to informate on di University website.

Wetin Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) Ile Ife tok about di protest?

Management of Obafemi Awolowo University for one statement, don tell di leadership of Ile-Ife town to call dis protesters to order.

Di School management say dis advise dey important so dat di cordial relationship, wey don dey exist between di University and Ile- Ife communities no go spoil.

"Determined to forcefully install Ile Ife indigene as di next Vice-Chancellor of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife, some indigenes of Ile - Ife invade di campus of di University with charms and oda fetish objects,

"Dem close di school two major gates and thereby preventing staff, students, and oda stakeholders from either coming inside or leaving di University."

Di Institution say di protest by indigenes start last Thursday, 17th March 2022 just afta di University Governing Council announce Professor Adebayo Simeon Bamire as di 12th substantive Vice-Chancellor.

Then later on Monday, 21st March 2022, di protest enta anoda level.

"Today, Monday, 21st March 2022, tins enta more dangerous dimensions as di indigenes beat up some OAU students wey dem met for di gate, block di two major gates as early as 6: 00 am."

"Dem come di campus with charms, and oda fetish items. Dem gada for di motion ground of di University Secretariat, dress in all-white spiritual traditional attire, chanting incantations while performing rituals."

Management of Obafemi Awolowo University explain say dem follow due processes and merit na di basis for di appointment of di new Vice-Chancellor

Wetin Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola tok?

Wia dis foto come from, Other

Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun state don beg citizens of Ile-Ife wey dey protest di choice of di new Vice Chancellor for Obafemi Awolowo University to give peace a chance and stop di protest.

Di Governor tok dis through one statement from im Chief Press Secretary, Ismail Omipidan.

E say Ivory Towers any where for di world na sacred institutions and pipo must do everything to give dem dat dignity.

Governor Oyetola say although di state no get any role for di choice of who become di Vice Chancellor of Obafemi Awolowo University, but as di school na Federal institution, e get di responsibility for di safety and security of di institution and dia workers as di host Governor.

Sake of dis e advise all di citizens wey dey protest to exercise restraint and allow peace to reign.

"Na wit heavy heart and a deep sense of concern wey I dey use take call on di good pipo of Ile-Ife, especially those wey dey protest over di choice of new Vice Chancellor for Obafemi Awolowo University, OAU, to stop further protest and give peace a chance."

"By dia nature and functionality, universities na rules- and convention-based conservative institutions premised on academic and governance autonomy.

Di Governor advise citizens wey get any complain about di choice of di new Vice Chancellor to follow di 'laid-down procedures to solve such situations'

Wetin Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu tok?

Wia dis foto come from, ROTIMI AKEREDOLU Wetin we call dis foto, Ondo state govnor Rotimi Akeredolu

Ondo state Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu condemn di protest and say di 'outward display of attitudes' dey bad.

"Di latest news on di invasion of di campus by some Ife indigenes and traditionalists, allegedly, to protest di failure by di authorities to appoint "Ife indigene", show di extent wey di system don sink."

"To tok say we dey disappointed na understatement. All those responsible for dis disgrace suppose dey ashamed of demsef."

Governor Akeredolu say good pipo no suppose keep quiet but speak out dia strongest condemnation for dis act wey happun for Obafemi Awolowo University.

"I condemn am without equivocation," di governor tok.

E add say for long Obafemi Awolowo University na di pride of di South West Region since di foundation by di purposeful political leadership during dat period.

"Di motto of dis great citadel na "For Learning and Culture". Any attitude wey dey different dis mission must be thrown away and discourage."

Who be di new Vice Chancellor of Obafemi Awolowo University?

Wia dis foto come from, OAU

Professor Bamire Adebayo Simeon, na native of Oyan inside Odo-Otin Local Government Area of Osun State, Nigeria and dem born am for1959.

Professor Bamire attend University of Ife (now Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife), where e study Agricultural Economics and get Bachelor of Agriculture (B.Agric.) degree for 1985.

E also get im M.Phil. and PhD degrees from di university for1992 and 1999, accordingly.

Prof. Bamire join di Department of Agricultural Economics, Faculty of Agriculture, Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife as Assistant Lecturer for 1992.

And climb to di post of Professor for 2008.