Apongbon bridge: Fire outbreak burn Apongbon market, damage Lagos Eko bridge today

Fire burn market for Apongbon part of Eko bridge Lagos wey cause panic for di city on Wednesday.

Di fire outbreak affect many road users and motorists for Nigeria commercial capital, rescuers confam.

Many shops wey dem mostly build with planks don destroy for di underbridge fire.

Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service say pipo report di fire early morning at about 03:14am on 23 March, 2022.

E start for under di Eko bridge for Apongbon wia traders dey keep dia goods.

Lots of shops wey dey sell baking materials na im dey affected.

Di rescue service for morning say dem dey battle di fire outbreak for Eko bridge Apongbon wey dey Lagos island.

E no dey clear wetin cause di fire, but authorities say no report case of injury or death.

And firefighting operation still dey go on for di scene, at di time of dis morning.

Di intensity of di fire don damage di Eko bridge wey don disturb di movement along dat area.

E don lead to heavy raffic alias gridlock ontop di Eko and Carter Bridge.

Lagos State Traffic Management Authority [LATSMA] di fire outbreak cause slow movement of motorists.

LATSMA also advise say make road users use alternative routes.

Di traffic agency also share video of di early morning fire wey burn down shops and properties.

"Motorists wey neva connect Eko Bridge dey advised to use alternative routes like Third-Mainland Bridge and Carter Bridge.

"Emergency Responding Agencies like Fire Service, LASEMA, LASTMA dey on ground."Dem tok for one of dia tweet

Meanwhile di Federal Ministry of Works don close di bridge to carryout integrity tests to determine di safety of di bridge for further usage.

Eko bridge na one of three bridges wey dey connect di Lagos Island to di mainland, mostly for commercial activities.

Di bridge dey important to traders as e connect di major Lagos markets to the rest of di city.

Meanwhile, di National Emergency Management Agency NEMA do ask pipo to use dis alternative routes.

See di alternative routes

Movements from Ikorodu Road, take detour via Jibowu to connect Yaba and thru to Oyingbo or Adekunle.

From dia to Adeniji and Adeniji to Ebutte Ero or continue movements toward CSM or inner Marina.

Second route for pipo wey dey go Ijora, Costain or inner part of Surulere, fit continue to go through di crawling movement to connect Eko bridge.

Dem gatz take a detour to Ijora and continue journey to Apapa or towards Leventis, UBA roundabout connect Marina Marina.

Fire outbreak no be sometin wey good to dey happun but somehow e dey happun frequent for Lagos.