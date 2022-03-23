Police gbab 'Pastor' wey allegedly involve for anal sex wit 3 brothers

43 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Chapel of Revelation Ministry Wetin we call dis foto, Pastor of Chapel of Revelation Ministry

Police don arrest one pastor wey dey lead one Pentecostal church on charge of alleged sodomy - wey mean say e dey involve for anal sex - wit three brothers.

Di suspect dey lead di Chapel of Revelation Ministry for Ajegunle area of Lagos state, Southwest Nigeria.

Di three brothers wey dem allege say di pastor rape be im church members and dey di age 15, 18 and 20 years.

Lagos state police command say e don reach five days since dem arrest di pastor.

How dem arrest di pastor

Benjamin Hundeyin, police tok tok pesin for Lagos tell BBC News Pidgin say investigation show say di pastor allegedly rape di young boys "many times between January and March, 2022."

Na one of di victims of di anal sex report di matter to dia parents.

Di boy say di pastor dey also allegedly lick dia semen before and afta penetration.

Tori be say di pastor prophesy give di 20 year old victim wey be di eldest say e wan deliver am from internet fraud, wey be 'yahoo yahoo',

Di pastor also allegedly claim say wetin im dey na to transfer spiritual power to di boys.

Di three boys dey hospital

Wia dis foto come from, Chapel of Revelation Ministry Wetin we call dis foto, Pastor of Chapel of Revelation Ministry

Sake of wetin dem feel say fit don affect dia anus, di boys dey undergo medical evaluation, police add.

Di command say na goment hospital dem carry di boys go to check di effect of dia body.

"Na until afta investigation we take di next action," Hundeyin tok.

Police fit seal di church

Di police tok-tok pesin say dem neva know weda di brothers na di only victim of di pastor.

"More pipo neva come out to lodge complain say di pastor rape dem. If our investigation show say e don tey wey e (di pastor) dey do am possibility dey say we go close down di church.