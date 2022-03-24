'I fat but I be spec' - Duchess of Onne aka Princess Dorathy Osaronu

Her disability start when she dey three years old as a result of complications from polio.

Princess Dorathy Osaronu aka Duchess of Onne say her mama tell her say e start as small fever and dem visit many hospitals and herbalists to find cure.

Afta sometime, her papa say e don do and she sef adjust to life on wheelchair.

Osaronu disability plus di fact say she come gain weight no stop her as she dey confident in hersef and she don achieve many of her dreams.

'Pipo say because I fat and I no get leg I no go marry'

Princess Dorathy Osaronu say sake of her disability, and di fact say she dey chubby, many pipo say she no go see husband marry, but today she dey celebrate one year of marriage to her husband, Gabriel Osaro.

"Wen I see my husband di first time, im tell me say im wan hug me and I tell am say I wan kiss am na so we start."

Dem meet in 2009 wen she bin go write exam for im papa school, na for 2019 dia relationship begin.

Wia dis foto come from, Princess Dorathy Osaronu

Osaro say im bin dey crush on her and come use style toast her.

"I dey crush on her since as I like girls wey dey on di big side so as I check her out on Instagram see say she dey into beauty products, I come call her say I wan buy cream and na so out friendship start."

Osaro say no difference dey in marrying pesin wey dey physically challenged and for am, im see am as opportunity God give am to be a part of her story.

Princess Dorathy add say, "my wedding day na di happiest day of her life. I dance sotay body pain me."

Di couple say life in marriage for dem no dey different as di time dem dey date as dem still love and appreciate each oda.

"If anybodi make mistake, we go forgive each oda and move on. Im love me and I love am too."

'Pipo wey dey wheelchair no be taboo'

Dorathy na big supporter of body positivity and she dey encourage pipo to accept demsef and do wetin go make dem happy.

She say many pipo dey see pipo with disability as taboo but dem sef na human beings wey need to be treated wit kindness and love.

"Have confidence in yourself and wear wetin you like. No let anybodi look down on you sake of your condition."

She say she get her own share of challenges like during her university days wen dem go fix lecture as early as 7am and di lecture halls dey upstairs, but she no let dat one stop her.