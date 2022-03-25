Actress Veronica: Takor Veronica death, family, police narrate wetin dem sabi

Wia dis foto come from, Facebook/Takor Veronica Wetin we call dis foto, Police say di hotel wey dem see di dead bodi dey located for Makurdi metropolis.

Veronica Mngohol Takor wey dem find her dead bodi for one hotel room inside central Nigeria make Police arrest three suspects.

Veronica na actress for Benue state and now her friends and family dey demand for justice.

Benue state police tok-tok pesin, SP Anene Catherine wey confam her death, tell BBC Pidgin say;

"Di fact be say we receive report of young woman, Mngohol Takor wey die. Police waka go di hotel wia dem find her dead."

"Suspect wey police don arrest claim say dem bin dey do drinking competition. Dem be friends wey bin dey play but along di line, she start to dey behave strange, kind of choking."

"So dem try to assist her with some milk to take and relax hersef. But afta a while, she give up."

"Dis na di revelation of di suspect. But we di police need medical intervention, we need medical doctors to carry out autopsy and tell us wetin be di cause of death."

Locals and family members of di victim confam also give BBC Pidgin say Mngohol Takor wey police dey tok about na di same pesin as Takor Veronica and 'Mngohol' na her tribal name.

Police say dem no see any mark of violence for di dead bodi of Takor Veronica.

"At di point wey we meet her, no mark of violence on her.

"But we pick di corpse and deposit am for hospital morgue for autopsy."

SP Anene Catherine say di hotel wey dem see di dead bodi dey located for Makurdi metropolis.

Veronica Mngohol Takor na actress and 200 level Microbiology student of Benue State University (BSU), Markurdi.

Her sister, Takor Sarah Doowuese confam give BBC Pidgin say she don feature for one movie title 'di devil must bow'.

One co-actor, Kelvin say Veronica don feature for some oda local Benue movies.

And e get one movie wey neve come out wey Veronica suppose act, Kelvin add.

Wetin Mama of Veronica Takor tok?

Wia dis foto come from, Michael Ochayi Umele Wetin we call dis foto, Philomena Takor, mother of later Veronica Takor

Philomena Takor, wey be di mama of late Veronica Takor say she bin leave house as early as 7:00AM on Saturday 19 March, 2022 to Wadata Market to go buy okrika to re-sell.

Afta Veronica buy finish, she drop di okrika [dat na name for second-hand cloths] for wia she dey sell and rush go house around 12 noon to baff before she go sell for her small shop.

So, wen her mama and sister later go check on her for wia she dey sell cloth, she no dey around.

And wen dem ask di POS girl wey dey near her shop wia she go, she say Veronica tell her say she dey comot but she go come back in 5 minutes.

"We call all through di night, her phone dey switched off. And I come dey worried since we no fit reach her," she explain.

Wen madam Philomena wake up di next day early morning around 5:00am, she notice one young man dey roam around dia house.

She say wen her daughter, Doowuese Sarah Takor approach di young man, e come give her Veronica phone and tell her say she and dem bin dey drink somewhere before she fall down.

Wetin of Veronica Takor sister tok?

Wia dis foto come from, Michael Ochayi Umele Wetin we call dis foto, Comrade Takor Doowues, sister to late Veronica Takor

Comrade Takor Sarah Doowuese wey be sister to late Veronica Takor say wen she approach one young man wen dey roam around dia house, e ask her say; "Yesterday your sister no return back house back right?

"I reply am say Yes, then e hand over my sister phone to me and I collect am."

"I ask am say why e dey with my sister phone and e tell me say my sister drink some alcohol and she still dey sleep wen e leave."

"Wen e say my sister drink plenti and popoo for her body, I suspect something because I know say my sister no dey drink alcohol."

Doowuese come rush quick-quick with di young man go di place wia e say Veronica fall down.

Wia dis foto come from, Michael Ochayi Umele

"Wen we reach inside di hotel and di room, e banged on my sister back, and say Vera, your sister don come"

"I hold my sister hand and start to call her name, her body dey so cold and frozen. Wen I lift her up, e be like say di whole body move because e dey so stiff and I begin dey shout."

"Even though she dey lifeless, I still dey believe say something go revive her- I no fit give up on her like dat," Doowuese explain.

"I later see particles of poo and vomit for di bedsheet wey dey ground, I notice say di way dem remove her shirt and bra dey some how forceful and I see some cigarette stick for di waste bin"

"I also notice say her pant dey inside her hand bag wey dey open."

Doowuese say afta a while police officers later arrive di scene of di incident wey dem find her sister dead body.

Actress Veronica death - Oda Eye witness account

According to Chukwunonso Agwubilo wey be drink seller, two guys come wit one girl to im shop and dem come with two bottle of gin and I offer dem seat.

"Dem come wit dia glass cup, dem begin drink. Before I know, plenti girls and boys begin gada for my shop and dem order for two bottles of drink and I give dem."

"As I dey serve odas inside, I begin hear "hold her, hold her." I run out to find out wetin really happun and I see two men and women holding di lady but I no know wia dem take her go.

Wia dis foto come from, Michael Ochayi Umele

Wen BBC Pidgin ask Chukwunonso weda any drinking competition bin take place, e say im no dey aware of dat one.

Wetin Veronica Takor uncle tok?

Wia dis foto come from, Michael Ochayi Umele Wetin we call dis foto, Dr David Takor, uncle to late Veronica Takor

Dr David Takor wey be uncle to late Veronica Takor tell BBC Pidgin say di rumours wey dey spread for social media about im niece no be true.

"I want to come out to refuse di news wey say she be sex worker. Dat na big lie."

"Veronica Takor na 200 level Microbiology student of Benue State University (BSU). She be well-behaved pikin. Until dis incident she neva dey wayward, she no dey drink."

"So all those news wey dey spread na fake, pipo need to stop to dey believe in news wey no get source," Dr Takor tok.

'We go prosecute anyone wey commit Violence against women'

Benue state governor, Samuel Ortom don bin tok say im administration no go tolerate any violence against women for di state.

Wia dis foto come from, Benue state goment

Di governor wey express worry on top report of killi-killi of girls for di state plus gender -based violence say im administration don make plenti law to punish offenders.

E say di attorney general office for di state dey ready to implement dis law and make sure say di state dey safe for women.

Di governor say aside di law, im administration go work hard to establish family court to ensure say anyone wey commit offence, make di law deal wit am sharp-sharp.

