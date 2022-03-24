Ghana vs Nigeria play off: Super Eagles squad arrive Kumasi to clash Black Stars - Fotos

Super Eagles of Nigeria arrive Kumasi for de first leg of de 2022 FIFA World Qualifier play offs against Ghana on Friday.

De first leg of de playoff go happun for de Baba Yara Sports Stadium inside Kumasi.

On Wednesday de Super Eagles confam de squad wey dey play na:

Goalkeepers: Francis Uzoho (AC Omonia, Cyprus); Daniel Akpeyi (Kaizer Chiefs, South Africa)

Defenders: Oluwasemilogo Ajayi (West Bromwich Albion, England); Kenneth Omeruo (CD Leganes, Spain);

odas include; Leon Balogun (Glasgow Rangers, Scotland); William Ekong (Watford FC, England); Olaoluwa Aina (Torino FC, Italy);

Calvin Bassey (Glasgow Rangers, Scotland); Abdullahi Shehu (AC Omonia, Cyprus); Zaidu Sanusi (FC Porto, Portugal)

Ghana Football Association Prez, Kurt Okraku lead di Nigeria Football Federation Prez, Amaju Pinnick together wit coach, players den technical team to dia hotel.

Fotos of de team landing Ghana

Ghana vs Nigeria head to head

De last time dis two kontris meet, na for 2011 but games between de two go way back as 1950.

Ghana and Nigeria don meet 56 times across all competitions. De Black Stars don win 25 while de Super Eagles don win 12 and de oda 19 games end for draw.

Playing Ghana away from home never really favour Nigeria as dem don lose 16 times weneva dia West African rival host dem. Six end for draw.

Na only one time Nigeria win out of de 23 times wey Ghana don host.

Ahead of de World Cup qualifier match between Ghana and Nigeria, Super Eagles Head Coach, Augustine Eguavoen say de team no go make di same mistakes wey dem make for AFCON 2021 wey Cameroon host.

E talk BBC News Pidgin dis one afta di senior football team do press conference for Abuja on 23 March.

"E for beta make we lose one match for de group stage, den win de cup dan to win all come lose di most important match.

"We don learn from all our mistakes and e no go happun again, dis match dey important and na two-legged affair.

"We go try get sometin for dia (Kumasi) come finish am for here"

Eguavoen add say all de players dey kamkpe and ginger full dia bodi to play di match to qualify.