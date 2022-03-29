Abuja-Kaduna train: See how Nigerians and politicians like Shehu Sani, Atiku Abubakar, Lai Mohammed tok

Evacuation plans for trapped passengers inside train wey gunmen attack on dia way enta Kaduna don finish according to di Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan.

Nigerian goment don also order di Nigerian Army to join oda security agencies in dia search and rescue of di kidnapped victims.

E also tok say plans dey make di Kaduna state goment pay for di treatment of those wey get injury for di attack.

Dis mata come afta di day wey di Minister of Information and Culture Lai Muhammed bin tok for statement say, "We dey proud say for our time, Nigerians fit travel with rail again, dis time for complete comfort and safety."

E add say, "Lagos-Ibadan, Abuja-Kaduna, Warri-Itakpe-Ajaokuta and Abuja Metroline ma beta example of or rail revolution and we just dey start".

Di Kaduna to Abuja rail na di only active rail wey connect Nigeria capital Abuja, to di seven northwest states.

Many Nigerians wey dey travel to Abuja from Katsina, Sokoto or any of di northwest states dey travel to Kaduna by road and from dia enter train to Abuja to avoid Kaduna road wey get many security wahala.

President Muhammadu Buhari commission di train services on 26 July, 2016 and e come at a time wey many pipo dey try avoid regular road due to kidnappings and banditry wey dey happun so dis reason make plenty pipo to prefer di train.

'Kaduna train attack dey preventable goment, no put explosive detector wey dem promise'

Opposition politician Senator Shehu Sani say Monday train attack wey happun between Abuja to Kaduna dey preventable assuming goment learn lesson from past incidents.

Shehu Sani say last time wey similar incident happun last year goment also promise to dey use helicopters to follow di train for extra security but dat one no also happun.

"They kill some, they injured some & they kidnapped some. Di Train attack dey preventable. Dem no learn lessons from di last tragedy. Di trains no dey equipped with sensors to detect explosives and di promise of the use of helicopters to protect the trains dem abandon am." Dat na wetin di Kaduna politician post for im social media.

Meanwhile more pipo dey continue to react to di horrific incident including former senate president Kwara state govnor Bukola Saraki wey say goment need to put in real solutions to stop di continuous insecurity wey dey happun for di kontri.

"I dey continue to monitor di bombing of di Kaduna Abuja train. Wetin we need na real solutions wey go bring end to loss of lives for Nigeria"

Wetin pipo for social media dey tok about di mata

Many pipo don hala for social media on top di attack wey hold almost 1000 pipo hostage

Pipo don dey ask for blood donation for di victims of di attack.

While odas confam di deaths of lov ones for di attack.

Oda times wey Kaduna-Abuja train suffer attack

Part of di cabin of di train wey di attackers dabaru