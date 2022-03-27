Bandits attack in Kaduna airport: Authorities narrate how dem stop attack from men wey come in motorbikes

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Di Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) say security force fight and chase away bandits wey attack Kaduna international airport.

Di bandits wey enta di airport on bikes on Saturday morning kill one security official.

Tori be say di attack force authorities to temporarily stop activities to battle di gunmen.

How di attack happun

According to FAAN, di bandits attack Runway 05 axis of di Kaduna airport early on Saturday.

But FAAN say: "combined team of anti-banditry military personnel and Crime investigation unit of FAAN aviation security department sharply intervene for rescue operation, wit one deadi pesin wey dem report for di incident."

Di team recover two motorbikes wey di bandits abandon.

Di attack bin prevent one plane from taking off to Lagos around 12:30.

Kaduna state goment also say di bandits shoot and kill one staff member wey bin station for di perimeter fence wey raise di alarm wen e sight dem.

Dem add say tins don return to normal for di airport as dem get heavy reinforcement team wey come from di Nigeria Defence Academy on ground to make sure workers and users of di airport dey safe and secure.

Di state govnor Nasiru el-Rufai don commend di security forces for dia prompt response as e condemn di attack and condole wit di family of di victim.

Inside statement wey Kaduna state Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan sign, di govnor say:

"Security forces dey conduct operations inside di airport general area."

Oda attacks on Kaduna airport

Dis na di first time wey bandits dey eva stop plane from taking off for Kaduna International Airport but e no be di first time wey di gunmen dey attack inside di airport.

On Saturday March 6, 2021, gunmen invade di Kaduna airport staff quarters and kidnap nine pipo.

Di nine pipo include a whole family of six pipo.

Dem enta di airport through di runway.

One week afta di first kidnapping of airport staff, on Sunday March 14, 2021, bandits enta di quarters again to kidnap workers wey dey live dia.

But dis time, military forces no give dem chance to succeed.