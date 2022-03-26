Timothy Adegoke murder: 'Evidence no dey wey connect Rahman Adedoyin and di odas to di case' - Lawyers tell court

26 March 2022

Lawyers to di defendants for di alleged killing of Timothy Adegoke, di MBA student of Obafemi Awolowo university, Ile-ife wey dem allegedly murder for one hotel for Osun state don ask di court to discharge and acquit, dia clients.

Osun state high court bin order di remand of Rahman Adedoyin and six oda pipo wey dey stand trial for di murder of Timothy Adegoke for Ilesa correctional facility.

Di suspects dey face 11 count charge wey dey bother on conspiracy and murder, although all of dem don plead not guilty.

Wen di trial resume on Friday, 25, March, Yusuf Ali (SAN), Roland Otaru (SAN), Murital Abdulrasheed (SAN) and Okon Ita during dia "no case submission" tell court say di prosecution no fit establish a prima facie against all di defendants based on all di evidence dem don present for court.

Dem tok say di prosecution neva get any evidence wey connect dia client to any of di 11 count charges wey dem sama for dia head wey bother on murder, conspiracy, felony among odas.

Na on November 7, 2021 di OAU masters student, Timothy Adegoke go missing.

Police later find Adegoke deadi bodi about one week afta dem declare say im dey miss.

Dem arrest di owner of di hotel wia Timothy Adegoke bin lodge before dem declare am missing.

Lawyers to di defendants tok say all di evidences before di court no dey enough to charge di defendants for di offences.

"We ask my Lord to discharge and acquit di defendants on di count", Ali and Otaru tok.

Otaru add am say "Di only evidence wey di prosecution fit prove be say di 7th defendant na receptionist on duty for Hilton Honour Hotel wia di deceased bin lodge and im also transfer money for di hotel into her account. Dat na di only evidence.

Transferring to her UBA account no be crime, im add say di prosecution don also fail to show say dem suppose charge di defendant.

Di chief judge Adepele Ojo wey dey preside over di case adjourn ruling till April 6.

Who be Timothy Adegoke and wetin happun to am

Before im death, Timothy Adegoke na postgraduate student of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife.

Di 37-year-old man wey dey live for Abuja bin travel to Ile Ife on November 5, 2021, to write one examination for di school distance learning centre for Moro, Osun State.

Adegoke family declare am missing afta dem no fit reach am and e no show up for di exam wey e go write for di school.

Police find Adegoke deadi bodi about one week afta dem declare say di man dey miss. Dem arrest di owner of di hotel wia Timothy Adegoke bin lodge before dem declare am missing.

Who be Dr Rahman Adedoyin, one of di suspects for di case?

Dr Rahman Adedoyin na di owner of di hotel, Hilton Resorts wia Adegoke bin lodge.

E be educationist and businessman wey be di founder and proprietor of Oduduwa University and The Polytechnic, Ile-Ife.

Dem born Rahmon Adedoyin into royal family for di ancient city of Ife in Osun State.

Na for Osun state e complete im primary and secondary school education before e proceed to University of Ife (now Obafemi Awolowo University) wia e obtain a Bachelor of Science degree in 1983 afta e study Mathematics Education.

E get im doctorate degree for 1996 from All Saints University School of Medicine, New York City.

E also be fellow of di Nigerian Institute of Industrial Statisticians.