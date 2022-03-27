APC national chairman 2022: Abdullahi Adamu - Wetin you need know about am

27 March 2022, 06:18 WAT New Informate one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, APC

Senator Abdullahi Adamu na di new national chairman of Nigeria ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

E return unopposed on Saturday night for di party national convention wey happun for Eagle Square, Abuja, di kontri capital.

APC say na 7,584 delegates decide who di party National Working Committee go be on Saturday.

Tori be say Adamu na President Muhammadu Buhari choice as chairman.

Afta some of di drama wey happun before di convention hold. Adamu bin dey endorsed as consensus candidate afta di oda contenders ste down for am.

Adamu dey take ova more dan a year afta dem dissolve di National Working Committee (NWC) wey di former Chairman and Govnor of Edo state Adams Oshiomhole bin dey lead.

E dey take over from Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State wey dem bin appoint to run di party affairs pending wen dem go organize di convention.

Wia dis foto come from, APC

Who be Abdullahi Adamu?

Adamu, na serving member of di Senate wey dey represent Nasarawa West and former govnor of di state.

Adamu na govnor of Nasarawa State for Nigeria from 29 May 1999 to 29 May 2007. E be di first executive govnor of di state.

Dem born Adamu for Keffi and im early education begin for Senior Primary School Keffi before im proceed to Government Secondary School, Makurdi from 1960 to 1962.

E proceed to Government Technical College, Bukuru, E also attend Kaduna Polytechnic for a Higher National Diploma.

For 1992, e obtain LL.B (Hons) from di University of Jos and dem call am to Bar as a solicitor and Advocate of di Supreme Court of Nigeria for December 1993.

Tori be say Adamu political career begin for 1977, wen dem elect am to di Constituent Assembly, wey bin draft di constitution for Nigeria Second Republic

E also dey appointed to di National Constitutional Conference by General Sani Abacha administration for 1994

For di 1999 elections, Abdullahi Adamu run for di position of govnor of Nasarawa State under di platform of di People's Democratic Party. Dem re-elect am for April 2003 for a second term in office.

Wen dem form di Nigeria Governors' Forum for 1999, dem elect am as di pioneer Chairman and im serve from 1999 to 2004.

Wia dis foto come from, APC Wetin we call dis foto, Some dignitaries arrive di ground of APC national convention on Saturday

Abdullahi Adamu and 2023 elections

You fit call di APC dia national convention di big event before di big event.

Di convention na wia dem for elect di National Working Committee, (NWC) wey go lead di affairs of di party into di general elections wey go happun for 2023.

Some pipo don say di upcoming election go test APC and determine if dem go still be di ruling party come 2023.

Di main task before di Adamu led APC party go be to ensure say dem front di right candidates and remain party wey dey inm power come 2023.