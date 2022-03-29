Abuja-Kaduna train: How bandits attack interstate train wey carry more dan 900 passengers

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Other Wetin we call dis foto, Part of di cabin of di train wey di attackers dabaru

On Monday, 28 March, tori commot say some suspected bandits attack one of di trains wey dey run between Abuja and Kaduna for northern Nigeria,

Some passengers describe di horror wey happun on Monday evening inside train as dem dey travel from Abuja to Kaduna as bandits bomb parts of di train and also shoot some pipo.

Shehu Isa, one of di passengers tell BBC News Pidgin say di train leave Abuja around 6pm and evritin bin dey go smoothly until dem reach Dutse- Kakau area wen dem hear loud bang and train begin shake.

“Me and di pesin wey siddon near me dey even gist, wen we hear di loud bang and train begin shake. Na so all of us quickly lie down for ground.”

Isa tok say e no too tay before dem start dey hear gunshots.

"I use my eye see some pipo wey wit gun wounds, yesterday (Monday) na one of di greatest escape for my life.”

“We no dey follow road again because of insecurity but now di same insecurity dey take over railways. How poor man wan survive for Nigeria?” na so e ask wit so much pain for im voice.

Isa tok say e go tay small before e travel again sake of di shock and trauma wey e go thru.

Na unforgettable day for all of us

Anoda passenger Anas Iro Danmusa wey bin dey use Facebook to update pipo on dia situation, say di bomb wey di criminals plant no be small one as e destroy di whole engine of di train.

“All of us just lie down dey pray for dat Katari -Rijana area because of di shootings.

Wia dis foto come from, Other

Na Danmusa bin share update wen Nigeria military reach di area to rescue di passengers although unconfirmed reports say di bandits carry some passengers go.

Di Kaduna state goment thru di commissioner, ministry of internal security and home affairs, Samuel Aruwan, follow confam di attack.

Dem say dem bin dey try move passengers from di location and say dem don rush di ones wey wound go hospitals for medical attention. As e be so di Kaduna state goment say dem dey collabo wit di Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) to sabi di full list of passengers wey bin dey di train.

BBC News Pidgin contact di tok tok pesin of Kaduna Police Command SP Mohammed Jagile but e no respond to calls or text message on di mata.

Wetin Nigeria Railways Corporation dey tok?

For now, nothing don comot from di mouth of Nigeria Railways Corporation wey get responsibility of trains services for di kontri.

Wia dis foto come from, NRC Wetin we call dis foto, Di train service between Abuja and Kaduna dey temporarily suspended

But if pesin go di website to book tickers for di Abuja-Kaduna line, message dey dia say "due to unforseen circumstances, dem don temporarily suspend operations for dat route".

BBC News Pidgin try contact di Managing Director, Fidet Okhiria but im phone no connect and e no response to di text messages.

Oda times wey Kaduna-Abuja train suffer attack

Dis no be di first time wey di trains wey dey follow dis route dey suffer attacks from bandits.

And for may passengers, dem dey confuse bicos dem bin dey get mind say di trains go dey safer dan roads especially for di Abuja-Kaduna route sake of di many reports of kidnappings.

October 2021, some pipo attack di train wey dey travel from Kaduna to Abuja .

some pipo attack di train wey dey travel from Kaduna to Abuja . September 2020 , train wey dey move from Abuja to Kaduna come under serious attack and passengers say dem hear gunshots as di train dey move, but ASP Mohammed Jagile wey be tok-tok pesin for Kaduna Police Command bin comot to say na just some hoodlums throw stones at di train.

, train wey dey move from Abuja to Kaduna come under serious attack and passengers say dem hear gunshots as di train dey move, but ASP Mohammed Jagile wey be tok-tok pesin for Kaduna Police Command bin comot to say na just some hoodlums throw stones at di train. January 2020, anoda incident happun for Katari station (70km to capital Abuja) as some passengers complain say dem hear gunshots on dia way to Abuja.

Importance of di Kaduna-Abuja rail

Di Kaduna to Abuja rail na di only active rail wey connect Nigerian capital Abuja to di seven northwest states.

Many Nigerians wey dey travel to Abuja from Katsina, Sokoto or any of di northwest states dey travel to Kaduna by road and from dia enter train to Abuja to avoid Kaduna road wey get many security wahala.

President Muhammadu Buhari commission di train services on 26 July, 2016 and e come at a time wey many pipo dey try avoid regular road due to kidnappings and banditry wey dey happun so dis reason make plenty pipo to prefer di train.