Abuja-Kaduna train attack: Eight passengers die, 362 dey on board according to manifest

Di Abuja-Kaduna train attack on Monday, 28 March, leave eight pipo dead and 26 wit injury.

Dis na according to di Kaduna state Commissioner for di ministry of internal security and home affairs, Samuel Aruwan.

Di suspected bandits bin use explosives for di track wey force di train to stop.

Afta di train stop, gunmen bin surround di carriages and start to dey shoot na wetin one of di passengers tell BBC.

Oga Aruwan say, according to train documents, na 362 pipo bin enta di train according to di recognised turnstile.

"Investigations still dey go on to know which passengers bin dey di train wey dey unaccounted for at di time of dis update".

But e no take into account di number of NRC staff and security officials wey bin dey di train.

Different reports dey circulate for di media say di numba of passengers fit plenti pass wetin dem dey count, so di goment dey try find out di exact number

Before di latest attack, many pipo bin dey tink as di safest way to go between Abuja and Kaduna, na by di train.

Abuja-Kaduna rail bin dey safer than roads

Kidnapping for ransom don become common for Nigeria.

Di Abuja-Kaduna highway na one of di most dangerous roads for Nigeria, sake of say kidnappers dey attack vehicles for di expressway and di road sef no good.

Dis don make many pipo abandon di road to go by rail wey dem bin open for 2016. Di train dey more expensive but pipo see am say na im safe pass sake of di trains dey get armed guards inside.

Dis go be di second time, di rail line between dis two cities go dey attacked in di last six months but di latest attack on Monday na di baddest one.

Wetin dey happun to find passengers

So far, di Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) don close operations for di route for now.

Di govnor of Kaduna state, Nasir El-Rufai condemn di attack, wey im call "terrorist attack" and e tok sorry to di families of di victims. E follow tok say im goment go ffot di medical bill of pipo wey dem carry go hospital.

Di Kaduna authorities say dem dey collabo with di NRC to find out wia all di passengers dey and who dey miss.

Armed gangs still dey kill and kidnap pipo for money, especially for di Northern part of Nigeria even afta military operations on dia hideouts.