Abuja-Kaduna train: Dia names, faces and stories of some of di Nigerians wey Monday gunmen attack affect

38 minutes wey don pass

Wetin we call dis foto, Some of di passengers wey die for di train attack

On 28 March, 2022, some bandits set explosives for di train track wey dey run between Abuja and Kaduna.

Afta di train come dey forced to stop on dat Monday evening, na so di jaguda pipi start dey shoot - eyewitness videos show as di train spoil finish and den tori comot say pipo die, some wound and dem kidnap oda passengers.

Two days afta as e no too sure how pipo bin dey di tran but di Kaduna state goment say from di manifest dem collect from di Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC) na 362 pipo dey on board but oda reports dey tok say say e pass 900 pipo for di train.

As e be say many pipo no dey use road travel again especially for di Abuja-Kaduna route because of constant kidnapping for di road wey dey connect to the north-western part of di kontri.

For many, di train travel as safer alternative.

Di latest be say di Kaduna state emergency management agency don ask families to contact dem for inquiries or provide informate on passengers wey travel on di train on 28 March.

Dr Chinelo Nwando

Wia dis foto come from, Dr Chinelo

Canada bound doctor Chinelo bin dey work with St Gerald hospital for Kaduna before she lose her life for di attack.

Secretary of di Nigeria Medical Association Kaduna state branch, Aisha Mustapha confam her death wia she also add say di doctor suppose travel to Canada on Friday before di attack cut her life short.

NMA describe di doctor as dedicated to her job and say di medical profession go really miss her.

Social media bin full wit tributes for Dr Chinelo as many pipo bin say she dey very gentle and kind.

Barrister Musa Lawal Ozigi

Wia dis foto come from, Barrister Ozigi

Barrister Ozigin bin dey work as Secretary General for Trade Union Congress (TUC) for Nigeria.

Presido of di TUC Nigeria Comrade Quadri Olaleye na im confam di death and add say dem lose dia Kwara state chairmo for di attack.

Dem bin describe di late barrister as pesin wey dey evribodi wey meet am.

Olaleye say dem bin dey travel to Kaduna for engagement wey suppose happun on Tuesday, 29 March, 2022.

Abdu Isa Kofar Mata

Wia dis foto come from, Abdu Isa Kofar Mata

Abdu Isa Kofar Mata before di train attack bin dey work as di director board for technical education.

Im younger brother Mukhtar tell BBC Pidgin say e die from gunshots and dat di family dey devastated over im death.

Dem describe m as pesin wey dey always ready to help odas wey dey in need.

Nuhu Danja

Wia dis foto come from, Nuhu Danja

Danja dey work as commissioner of health for Katsina state and e dey among survivors.

Ibrahim Almu Gafai of di health ministry for Katsina state tell tori pipo say di commissioner suffer gunshot for im feet wey lead to am lose two of im toes.

E also dey for hospital for Kaduna state dey receive treatment for hospital.

Alhaji Ibrahim Wakkala

Wia dis foto come from, Ibrahim Wakkala

Wakkala wey bin serve as deputy govnor of Zamfara state under previous govnor, Abdulaziz Yari dey among pipo inside di train.

Im media aide, Yusuf Idris tell tori pipo for Kaduna say dem shoot im boss for leg during di attack and e presently dey receive treatment for hospital.