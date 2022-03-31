Nigeria dey spoil but no be Igbo pipo dey spoil am, Pete Edochie tell BBC Igbo town hall

one hour wey don pass

Di pipo of Southeast Nigeria need understand di power of collaboration wit oda regions for dia attempt to produce Nigeria next president, Pete Edochie don tok.

Di Nollywood actor tok dis one during di BB Igbo Town Hall meeting on Wednesday.

E say time don reach for Igbo pipo to begin tell dia sef di truth if true-true dem want take over power.

In 11 months Nigeria go hold di 2023 general election. Since 1999 wey di kontri return to democracy, Northeast, North central and Southeast neva produce president.

But for di tok tok wey Edochie tok for di programme, di veteran actor say e ni make sense as pipo dey blame Igbo pipo for wetin dey happun for Nigeria.

"Nigeria dey spoil but no be Igbo pipo dey spoil am.

"Some of us wey grow up for North sabi how northern leaders dey reason but we need to understand PR and cooperation.

"We need to start playing di game of politics and understand diplomatic conversations and cooperate wit di North," e tok.

Oga Edochie add say "e no make sense as North dey reason say restructuring na to knack dem comot from power."

Wetin oda pipo tok

Wetin we call dis foto, Panel wey tok for di BBC Igbo Town hall meeting

One of di matter wey pipo for di region dey tok pass na di one wey concern Igbo presidency for 2023.

Di Town Hall meeting wey also get oda sabi pipo from di region say e no make sense as some aspirants wey don old dey wan contest di 2023 presidential election.

Those wey tok for di meeting say make oda regions of di kontri consider to give di Southeast chance to rule di kontri.