Super Eagles: Nigeria Football Federation don drop Augustine Eguavoen as head coach

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Augustine Eguavoen don step down as interim coach and Technical Adviser wit immediate effect.

Di Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) announce dis one for statement on Thursday, 31 March, and say dem also withdraw di two and half year contract wey dem bin give coaches and don sack all di technical crew for di team wit immediate effect.

Dis dey come afta di Super Eagles of Nigeria fail to qualify for di 2022 Fifa World Cup.

Di NFF General Secretary, Dr Mohammed Sanusi sat "we thank di coaches and team officials for dia service to di nation and wishj dem success for dia future doings."

Di NFF also promise say dem go announce new creww soon afta dem do do proper review.

Nigeria go collect sanctions for wetin happun for Abuja Stadium?

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Dr Joseph Kabungo na Zambian medica wey die of cardiac arrest afta di Tuesday match

Tori don dey fly up and down say di M.K.O Abiola National Stadium for Abuja don dey banned by Fifa sake of di kasala wey happun for dia.

On Tuesday, one CAF medic die afta kasala bin burst for di stadium sake of say Nigeria no qualify afta dia match against di Black Stars of Ghana.

Tori be say Dr Joseph Kabungo wey be di doping control officer pass away from cardiac arrest.

But as at now, NFF tok-tok pesin say Fifa neva tell dem about any ban.

Wetin happun inside di Abuja Stadium Kasala

Wia dis foto come from, BBC Wetin we call dis foto, One of di tins wey spectators destroy for di Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja

Shortly afta di game, as di Nigerian players dey enter inside di locker room, some angry fans begin stone dem with plastic water bottles.

Dem stone dem empty can drinks, some of dem say;

"We dey vex as we use our money buy ticket, pay transport come stadium to come watch dis yeye match, dis Super Eagles no play well at all, we dey vex."

Few minutes later some fans run enta di pitch.

BBC Pidgin wey tanda for di stadium to for live commentary fit report say for di first few minutes wey fans run inside di pitch dem bin no dey violent, dem neva start to destroy tins.

From wetin BBC Pidgin tori pipo eyes see, some of di fans bin dey snap pictures for di brand new pitch.

Dem pose for di goal post area, inside di net and for di technical crew stand.

As di crowd for di pitch encroachment begin dey increase, one security personnel spray tear gas, na dat time di real commotion start.

Pipo wey dey di pitch begin run for safety, na dat moment di angry fans start to destroy tins.

BBC Pidgin tori pipo see as dem tear di net for one of di goal post and how dem begin destroy di technical crew and substitute bench.

But no stampede as some tori dey fly upandan.