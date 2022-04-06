Wizkid: Grammy Awards 2022 wins for Angelique Kidjo and DJ Black Coffee see Nigerian singer send shoutout message

Wizkid, wey im name na Ayo Balogun, don comot to congratulate di African Grammy winners, two days afta im no get one.

For Insta story on Tuesday, di Essence singer remark say, "Love to my brother, true King, Black coffee and Queen Angelique Kidjoe for di wins, and say dem dey shine light give di continent time and again, African music rising".

Benin singer Angelique Kidjo win her fifth Grammy during di 64th edition of di music ceremony.

Her album "Mother Nature na im win for di category of Best Global Music Album category wey di Nigerian singer album 'Made in Lagos' bin also dey nominated.

South African singer DJ Black Coffee also win im first Grammy Award for Best Dance/Electroic music album.

Which awards Wizkid lose and who win?

Meanwhile Wizkid album, Made In Lagos, lose out to Benin Singer, Angelique Kidjoe for her album "Mother Nature" for di Best Global Music Album category.

For her acceptance speech she bin hail Wizkid and odas like am say, "Four years ago I stand on dis stage, I bin tell una say di new generation of artists wey dey come up from Africa go take you by storm and di time don come".

Essence wey see Wizkid feature Tems and Justin Bieber for song wey top many charts worldwide, bin dey up for nomination for di Best Global Music Performance category.

For dat category, na Pakistani Arooj Aftab win di Grammy wey be her and her kontri first for di Grammy's.