America court sentence Nigerian “Prince" to prison for fraud

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

One Nigerian man don get sentence to federal prison for federal fraud violations for Eastern District of Texas, U.S Attorney Brit Featherston of di district announce.

Sobanke Idris Sunday Adereti, wey be 24 years plead guilty on October 25, 2021, to passport fraud and attempted bank fraud.

U.S. District Judge Jeremy D. Kernodle na im sentence am to 33 months in federal prison today.

Di check dey purchase by one fraud victim wey dem deceive into sending money to Adereti, falsely known as "Robinson Elijah."

E be like say e dey act as money mule to cash di victim checks.

Wen dey arrest Adereti, e get additional passports and bank statements in oda names for im possession. Investigators determined say Adereti dey also connected to scams related to business email compromise fraud and oda goment program fraud.

Additionally, evidence show say Adereti na di son of one Nigerian traditional ruler and enta di United States on visitor's visa for 2018, wey don expire since.

"Scams to steal money dey around every corner," U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston tok.

"Thanks to the keen eye of bank officials, dem arrest Adereti. E dey bad say many of these crimes dey target our vulnerable elder population. E dey up to all of us to share dis awareness and look out for our greatest generation."