Esther Edomobi murder: 'Court don wipe away my tears of many years with dis judgement'- Husband

Di judgement na sometin wey di family of Esther Edomobi don dey wait for tey tey afta four pipo kill her for her house for Cocaine Estate", for Obio Akpor local goment area of Rivers State on 24 May, 2008.

14 years afta, di accused pipo wey one follow join be Esther security guard chop sentence of death by hanging.

Di trial Judge, Justice Weli Chechey, say di four accused dey guilty as charged say dem tiff property and cash worth millions of pounds.

'Court don wipe away my tears of many years with dis judgement' na wetin Boniface Edomobi, husband to di deceased tok afta dem pass judgement

Justice Chechey say di evidence wey di prosecution team present show beyond reasonable doubt say di defendants kill di woman for very bad manner, as dem hit her hard many times across di face wey tear her face open and pluck out her right eye socket.

Di four convicts na Zakariah Dauda, Inah-Inah Edet, Sunday Pius, and Isaac Marcus and dem dey stand trial since 2008 for conspiracy, armed robbery, and murder of late Mrs. Edomobi wey bin be di madam to di first accused, Dauda wey she employ as a security guard for her house.

'Wen I see my wife deadibody, I faint'

Husband to late Mrs. Esther Edomobi, Boniface Edomobi tell BBC Pidgin say dis murder incident happen less than four days after dem employ Dauda to work for dem as security guard for 2008.

Im say na im wife convince am to employ Dauda so e pain am well well wen im discover say Dauda naim come kill im wife.

Boniface Edomobi say di weekend di incident happen, im travel go dia village for Imo State and e call im wife for evening time and dem two tok but later in di night wen im call her again, her phone ring but she no pick.

Di following morning naim one of dia neighbours call am to return back to Port Harcourt shaparly say something don happen and say im children dey im house.

Na so e rush come back only to come see say dem don put im wife for mortuary.

"Wen I see my wife deadibody, I faint. Her death really scata me," na so im tok.

How police arrest di convicts

"God hand dey dis matter because na police by demsef arrest di pipo wey kill my wife without any formal report from us".

Boniface Edomobi tok say afta Dauda and di odas kill im wife, di security guard come di house to pack some of property wit some of foreign currency and load am for im late wife Toyota Avenza jeep to runaway.

"From wetin (Dauda) confess, im say im don dey bribe police N2000 to let am pass without searching till e reach Imo River - di boundary between Rivers and Abia State - na dia one policeman hold am down.

Im bribe am N2000 but di policeman no gree collect but say im wan know wia im (Dauda) dey go with all di property.

Im come offer di police £8000 to let am pass, but e no gree collect and dey insist say e must speak wit di woman owner of di property first.

Na so di policeman delay am till morning.

E come tell am to follow am go dia station for Oyigbo to make statement before e go release am but wen dem reach di Oyigbo police station, di policeman handcuff am come drive go Mopol 19.

Edomobi say wen dem reach Mopol 19, anoda policeman collect di phone wey dey Dauda hand and switch am on, and come see di picture of im late wife.

"Di policeman ask am (Dauda) weda dem kill di owner of di property wey dem dey carry and e ansa say yes.

Na dia im begin narrate how dem take kill her by imsef."

Di Mopol 19 Commander and Commissioner of Police dat time sharpaly mobilise demsef to arrest all di odas wey dey involved before me Boniface return to Port Harcourt.

Edomobi say since dat 2008, di convicts bin dey police custody and dem charge dem to court but di case suffer many set backs as e pass from Judge to judge due to transfer of di judges and judiciary strikes until e reach Justice Chechey hand and e deliver judgement.

'Justice delayed no be justice denied'

Boniface Edomobi thank di court for di judgment afta many years.

"I feel great and I thank God. My late wife spirit dey very strong and she fight dis battle immediately dem kill her.

You see, dem don assassinate some prominent pipo for dis kontri and dem never catch dia killers but in her case, within one hour, dem just pick dem up like fowl from di estate and today, di court don sentence dem to death.

So, I thank God and di Judge wey swear say im go see to di end of dis mata wey im don deliver today."

Boniface Edomobi say na God naim help im and im children because e no easy for am to cope without im wife as di children bin dey ages 11, 9, 7 and di last one dey 4-5 years wen dia mama die.

Edomobi add say dis judgement don prove say justice delayed no be justice denied and encourage oda pipo wey get case for court to get hope and one day dem go get justice, make dem dey patient and rely on God.

'We go appeal di judgement' - Defence lawyer