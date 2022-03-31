Airbus A380: Meet di plane wey dey use cooking oil to fly

48 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Airbus

Airbus say e don complete di trial of one flight wey dey use cooking oil to fly.

Instead of di usual aviation fuel, di company say dia flight, Airbus A380, dey use wetin dem call Sustainable Aviation Fuel, or SAF.

Dem make Sustainable Aviation Fuel, or SAF from mainly used cooking oil and waste fats.

Di test airplane bin complete a three-hour flight from Blagnac Airport for Toulouse to Airbus French headquarter on 25 March.

Dis mark di first flight test campaign to use 100% SAF on all flight phases, from take-off and climb to cruise and landing.

"Dis na di first time wey we don use unblended SAF on one A380 flight test platform," Wolfgang Absmeier, Airbus Test Pilot explain.

"Di flight test meet all of our requirements, wey make us fit able us to carry out di next phase of di project consisting of specific engine manoeuvres."

Airbus say di plane dey operate on one single Rolls-Royce Trent 900 engine.

Dem later follow up di test trial wit another A380 flight, wey use di same cooking oil fuel, on March 29, to fly from Toulouse to Nice.

Di second flight na to monitor SAF use during take-off and landing.

Dem make di fuel from Hydro processed Esters and Fatty Acids (HEFA), wey dey free of both aromatics and sulfur.

Airbus bin don dey test di use of SAF-powered flights for di last year, wit one A350 dem test for March 2021.

And one A319neo single-aisle aircraft wey fly on cooking oil for October.

Di company say e hope to get im aircraft certified to fly on SAF by di end of di decade.

Currently, dem fit use up to 50% SAF, blended wit traditional kerosene to power di Airbus aircraft.

"Increasing di use of SAF remain one key pathway to achieve di industry ambition of netzero carbon emissions by 2050," Airbus tok for inside one statement.

Di company claim say flying planes on SAF fit land between 53% to 71% of di carbon reductions wey dem need to meet dat goal.