Dejo Tunfulu: Eight tins you need know about popula Yoruba movies actor

50 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, dejomania/Instagram

Popular Nollywood actor, Kunle Tokunbo wey pipo know as Dejo Tunfulu don die.

Di cause of im death neva clear but im colleagues for di industry don begin condole wit im family.

Di actor dey very popular for Nigerian movie circle especially for Yoruba movies.

Na one of di actors, Kunle Afod break di tori of Dejo death for social media - oda actors including Kemi Korede don join to commiserate wit im family.

"Haaaa, dis tin dey very terrible, Daddy Junior, I no believe wetin dey happun", na so Kunle Afod write.

Wetin kill Dejo Tunfulu?

Wia dis foto come from, kunleafod/Instagram

Nobody know wetin really happun to di actor.

But tori be say as at Thursday morning Dejo dey strong well well sotay nobody suspect say e dey sick or any tin dey worry am.

But one source for di Yoruba movie industry tell BBC say Dejo bin show some sign of illness.

Di actor look very lean and e dey slim everi day - e dey like pesin wey dey dry.

Di source wey no wan make we tok im name say Dejo begin cough for set to di extent e begin spit out blood. Na dat time pipo rush am go di Lagos state University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) for Ikeja.

Dem say di actor bin don dey sick as di tin start wit runny nose but e no pay attention to am sake of say e fill say e no dey serious.

8 ogbonge informate about Dejo Tunfulu

Im real name na Adekunle Adetokunbo but im stage name na Dejo Tunfulu.

Dem born am for May 31, 1972 for Idumota Lagos Island, Lagos State.

But im parents from Ikija, Abeokuta, Ogun State.

E attend Ansar-Ud-Deen, Lagos Island primary school and later go Modern Way Nigeria School of Printing wia e learn printing press.

Im major role for Nollywood na comedian for Yoruba movies.

Dejo gaon popularity aft aim role for 'Oran' wey Lalude co-produce.

Im first screen appearance na for 1987 wen play role for 'Apere Ijogban' wey Kolawole International Theatre Group produce.