Baba Ijesha and comedian Princess bin date

Baba Ijesha: Nollywood actor and comedian Princess bin dey date - Witness tok

one hour wey don pass

Popular Nollywood actor wey dey face accuse of child defilement, Olanrewaju Omiyinka wey many pipo sabi as Baba Ijesha show face for court again for trial on Friday, 1 April.

Di actor dey face six count charge of child defilement wey include allegations of indecent treatment of a child, sexual assault, attempted sexual assault by penetration and sexual assault by penetration.

Police arrest di actor for April 2021 ontop allegation say in sexually assault one 14 years old girl.

Dis na afta im colleague, Princess comot for one instagram to accuse di actor say im alleged rape di girl wen im visit im house.

She bin also release CCTV video wey implicate di actor.

For di trial wey kontinu for one High court for Ikeja on Friday, di actor bring one of im witness to testify to di case.

Di witness, Kayode Ogunbanjo, wey pipo sabi as Pastor Jerosi, na di fourth witness wey di suspect don bring come court since di case start to tok wetin im sabi for di mata.

Oga Kayode tell court say im be Baba Ijesha colleague and im sabi about di relationship wey dey between di suspect and di accuser, Princess.

E say true-true Baba Ijesha dn Princess dey date, “Princess mama don tok am for my presence say make Baba Ijesha take care of her daughter.”

Jerosi, wey tell court say e don reach 16 years im don dey work wit Ijesha, tok say di actors and comedian bin date .

E add am say Princess dey invite Ijesha to one of her comedy programmes wey she bin dey do.

"Na five of us dey host di programme, one time for di show, Princess call on phone say she wan join di programme.

Wen we reach di house, Baba Ijesha prostrate for Princess mama and di woman tok say make im dey take care of im daughter well-well.”

Na dat time Baba Ijesha tell me say im dey date Princess but di relationship don pass wia e suppose reach.

Wen di prosecutor lawyer, Yusuf Sule examine di witness, Jerosi say im no sabi anything about di sexual assault mata wey happun for Princess house on di 19 April 2021.

How Baba Ijesha arrest take happun

Di comedian say how she take know say something dey wrong na wen di girl attitude begin change and she begin perform poorly for school.

Wia dis foto come from, @OLOFOFOMUSIC

"Di mata disturb me and I do evritin to make sure say she begin dey do well for school again."

She later inform di girl family say make dem dey pray for her as e fit be spiritual attack but she know deep down for her heart say something dey wrong.

Princess say di girl later open up and accuse actor Baba Ijesha of inappropriate sexual behaviour.

Na im she come dey reason plan how to catch am red-handed.

Di comedian say she call Baba Ijesha say she wan shoot feem make e come her house. Before dat she don call CCTV company wey fix camera for di house. She tell everybody to comot except for di girl.

Wen di actor come, she tell am make e relax say she wan quick-quick reach somewhere, meanwhile dem dey watch am from di camera.

''In two seconds wen I comot di house, he check everywhere for my house to make sure say nobody dey and di children dey sleep.

He check di whole house for cameras, then e start. I no fit begin say di things e do. My body dey shake because we dey monitor from di phone.

E reach one time, di girl stand say she wan go kitchen and no camera for dia, na wen pipo come enta be dat and we call di police," she tok.

Dis alleged rape case raise dust for society as pipo begin protest in support and against di actor.

Some say im dey innocent until proven guilty, odas say im suppose stay for detention to face di music of im alleged offense.

Baba Ijesha dey face criminal charges wey include sexual assault, sexual assault by penetration, attempted rape and indecent treatment to pikin.