Annie Idibia brother Wisdom Macauley apologize and beg for forgiveness

Brother to Nigerian actress Annie Idibia, Wisdom Macauley don come out to publicly apologise to im sister afta im bin accuse her of possession of drugs and how she enslave am.

Wisdom for inside video wey im post for Instagram say di allegations wey im make against im sister dey false.

Im attribute much of wetin im do to di fact say "im no dey alright and im dey sorry."

Wisdom on Wednesday, for anoda video bin accuse Annie say she enslave am and she dey use drugs.

According to Wisdom, im bin don dey work for Annie wey go choose to pay im stipends instead of im full dues.

Days later, im sister Annie Idibia, wey also be di wife of music legend, Tuface react to di enslavement allegations by her elder brother, Wisdom Macaulay.

Di actress accuse her brother say im dey irresponsible.

'I dey truly and deeply sorry'

Wisdom for video wey im post on Saturday say na depression make am go on outburst against im sister.

Di actress brother wey come from Akwa Ibom state for south-south Nigeria also use native dialect to apologise to Annie, dia mama and im wife.

"I don come to realise say di route I take no be di right one," im tok.

A whole lot dey go on, and to feel say your food or your source of income is being taken from you, na wetin make me make all dos allegations against my family member."

"I dey truly and deeply sorry, my sister no dey on drugs. E come from bad place".

Im bin tok say: "Hello Nigerians, my name na Wisdom Macaulay, I be di elder brother of Annie Macaulay Idibia.

"I dey cry out for help at dis moment because my life dey threatened. I don dey work with my sister for some time, but she no go ever pay me my dues," im tok.

"She go rather send me N20,000 or N30,000…turn me to her slave and she fit decide wen she dey angry to end am," Wisdom allege.