Chinyere: Police arrest husband of over ten years wey allegedly burn wife, brother-in-law alive

Victor Ezeama

Broadcast Journalist

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Chinyere Ogudoro Wetin we call dis foto, Chinyere Ogudoro just come back to Nigeria from Scotland

Police don arrest one man for Lagos State afta e allegedly burn im wife of over ten years alive.

Di man wey dey for im 50s also allegedly set fire on im brother-in-law at di same time.

Police arrest di man one day after di incident wey dey generate anger among pipo happun.

Na di woman, Chinyere Ogudoro wey just come back to Nigeria from Scotland first die - she die immediately inside di fire.

While her younger brother die as dem dey carry am go hospital, na so one family member tok.

Di two siblings be member of family of five - four women and one man.

Chinyere wey die dey 48 years while her brother wey be di only son and last born for di family dey 31 years.

Chinyere get four children wit her husband wey police arrest while her brother just marry for May 2021.

Wetin happun?

Edna Durueke, di 64-year-old aunty of di victims tell BBC Pidgin say di incident happun on Thursday March 31, 2022 wen di woman just return from Scotland.

She say di house dey for Abule Ado before Trade fair area of Lagos.

"Na her first night be dat as she return and unfortunately she no see the next day," she tok.

Durueke say di husband and wife bin don settle dia quarrel before she travel abroad but di wife no know say di man still dey vex.

She say dem later discover say wetin make di man vex na afta e discover say di woman put only her name as di owner of di house wey dem dey live.

"My niece na banker wey bin dey do well for Nigeria before dem travel. Before she travel dem bin dey live for rented apartment for Dopemu.

"She later gather money buy land for Abule Ado and den build di house. Later she get student visa come travel go Scotland. Di visa allow her to carry her family so she carry dia four children and her husband.

"Nobody know wetin make di husband decide to remain for Nigeria. But she come later hear say di man dey try sell dia house. Unfortunately e no fit sell am because na di woman name dey for all di documents.

"Na wetin make am vex come [allegedly] do wetin e do becos we no know of any oda tin apart from say dem bin don quarrel before and dem later reconcile," she tok.

'E pour us fuel during sleep'

Police claim say di younger brother make "dying declaration" before e die.

Benjamin Hundeyin, police tok-tok pesin for Lagos police say di command obtain comments wey di brother make before e die.

"All di tins wey di brother tok before e die dey on record.

"E say as dem come back quarrel happun before every body go sleep and as dem dey sleep dem notice wet and cold substance for dia body.

"Na as dem open dia eyes dem realise say na petrol di man dey pour dem. Everi tin happun very fast and before dem know im light matches run comot room and lock dem inside.

"Na so di brother narrate before e die," police tok.

'Hospitals reject am'

But Edna Durueke add say di man die as dem dey carry am go di third hospital.

She say neighbours no know wetin happun sake of say na midnight.

"She arrive Nigeria through British Airways flight and na around 8pm dem come back from airport. My nephew wey go carry her come back dey stay for Ajah and as time don go e decide to sleep over instead of to waka for night.

"Na around 4am neighbours realise wetin happun as dem begin smell smoke. Dem bin no hear as my niece and nephew dey shout.

Wia dis foto come from, Chinyere Ogudoro Wetin we call dis foto, Chinyere bin get four children for her husband before her death

"My nephew say as dem return from airport im sister and her husband begin quarrel again. And na di quarrel we use go sleep."

She also confam wetin police tok say di husband allegedly pour dem fuel as dem dey sleep.

"Neighbours try break into di house but by den my niece don die. Wen dem discover say her brother still dey breath dem carry am go di Navy hospital but dem say dem no dey treat dat kain burn. Dem come refer dem go LUTH.

"As dem reach LUTH dem also reject dem say dem no dey treat burns. LUTH come refer dem go Gbagada General hospital. Say na dia dem dey treat burns.

"Na on dia way to Gbagada e die."

Wetin police dey do?

Di man currently dey detention for State Criminal Investigation Department for Panti, Adekunle area of Lagos State.

"E get bandage for body wen police arrest am and e tell dem say di fire also burn am but im escape. All dat na lie," Durueke tok.

However, Hundeyin say police don begin investigate wetin happun "wit a view to get to di root of di matter".