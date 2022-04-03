Grammy Awards 2022: Wizkid, Tems and Burna Boy fit win

26 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Wizkid fit win im second Grammy award for im song Essence wey im feature Tems

Afta three-months delay due to increase in Covid cases for US, The Grammy Awards dey upon us once again.

Di star-studded ceremony traditionally dey known as "music's biggest night" - e dey cover both di scale of di event and di length of time wey dem dey use do di show.

Di first winner go dey announced for Las Vegas by 12:30 on Sunday, eight hours before di album of the year prize go dey presented by 20:30 local time (04:30 in West Africa).

About 70 categories na im dey in total, with everyone from Wizkid to Angelique Kidjo, Tems and Barack Obama names wey dey di nominations list.

Unlike last year event event wey bin dey small and feature mixture of live and pre-recorded performances, di 2022 ceremony go be more of a normal show.

Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X, Carrie Underwood, Silk Sonic and Olivia Rodrigo all go perform for stage for di MGM Grand Arena.

Comedian Trevor Noah go be di host for di second time.

Here na some facts about di ceremony to get you ready...

Voters listen to Plenty music

Almost 22,000 songs and albums na im dem submit for consideration dis year, wey make dem increase di shortlists for di main categories from eight to 10 nominees for di first time.

"We dey live for time wey music dey experience extraordinary growth," Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason, Jr explain. "Over 60,000 songs na im dem dey release. So much more music still dey available. Plenty excellence dey to recognise and celebrate."

From Best World Music Album to Best Global Music Album

Wia dis foto come from, others Wetin we call dis foto, Femi Kuti, Angelique Kidjo, Rocky Dawuni and Wizkid all dey nominated for di same category

Di Recording Academy reveal di nominations for all 86 categories for di 2022 GRAMMYs Awards show.

Inside di categories, Nigerian musician Wizkid and Femi Kuti get nomination for di Best Global Music Album among oda musicians like musician, Rocky Dawuni, Angelique Kidjo, and Daniel Ho & Friends.

Before di 2020 Grammys, 'Best Global Music Album' dey known as di 'Best World Music Album' category.

Grammy say dem change di name to make am more relevant, modern and inclusive.

"Di change dey symbolise a move away from di idea of colonialism, folk and 'non-American' wey di former term dey carry as we dey try adapt to current listening trends", dem add.

Drake still dey boycott di show

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Drake don win total of four Grammy Awards

Drake latest set of composition, Certified Lover Boy, bin collect nomination for rap album, and di single Way 2 Sexy, wey feature Future and Young Thug, bin dey up for rap performance. But im ask for dem to withdraw di nomination before di voting period close, and di Academy honour im request.

Im don be long-time critic of di ceremony - even wen im win. "We dey play opinion-based sport, dis no be factual-based sport," im bin tok wen e pick up e award for God's Plan for 2019. "You already win if pipo dey sing your songs word for word, if dem dey sing for your hometown. You already don dey win, you no need dis right here."

Also absent na The Weeknd, wey refuse to participate for di Grammys after dem snub am last year.

Ariana Grande and Doja Cat also refuse to submit dia duets with di star for awards, sake of show of solidarity. But Kanye West no get di memo: Im single Hurricane, wey feature The Weeknd and Lil Baby, make di shortlist for best melodic rap song.

Adele bin dey too late to get invite

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Afta she sweep di board for di Brits awards two months ago, Adele dey completely absent from di Grammy shortlists dis year - and di reason dey very simple. Di star comeback single, Easy On Me, and her blockbuster fourth album 30 bin dey come out afta di cut-off date of 30 September, 2021 don pass.

Other albums wey miss di deadline include Ed Sheeran = (Equals), Bruno Mars and Anderson Paak's An Evening With Silk Sonic and Taylor Swift Red (Taylor's Version). Expect dem to make an appearance next year instead.

Billie Eilish fit make Grammy history

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Billie Eilish fit add to her already impressive cabinet of Grammy trophies

For her few short years as a pop star, Billie Eilish don prove to be darling of di Grammy voters. She already make history as di first woman to win all four of di main categories in one night - and dis year, she fit win a couple of other firsts.

If she win album of the year for Happier Than Ever, she go become di first artist to take dat title for both their debut album and di follow-up.