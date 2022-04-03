Grammy Awards 2022: Angélique Kidjo beat Wizkid, Femi Kuti to win Best Global Music Album for Grammys

36 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Beninese singer and songwriter Angélique Kidjo don win di Grammy Award for Best Global Music Album category.

Di 61-year-old beat Nigerians Wizkid and Femi Kuti alongside oda nominees like Ghanaian Rocky Dawuni.

Dis na Angélique Kidjo fourth Grammy win and she also don collect 12 nominations.

Di Benin Republic singer, songwriter and activist, Angélique Kidjo don win Grammy Awards for Best Global Music Album category for 2014, 2015, and 2019.

For her acceptance speech, Kidjo celebrate new generation of African artists wey dey come up to represent di African continent and also thank music greats wey don come before her.

"Four years ago I stand on dis stage, I bin tell una say di new generation of artists wey dey come up from Africa go take you by storm and di time don come," Kidjo tok.

Nominees wey bin dey di category