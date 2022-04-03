Grammy Awards 2022: Wizkid Essence lose Grammy Award to Arooj Aftab, Made in Lagos album lose to Angélique Kidjo

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Nigerian singer Wizkid song Essence and album Made in Lagos no win Grammy for di 64th edition of di music ceremony.

Essence wey see Wizkid feature Tems and Justin Bieber for song wey top many charts worldwide, bin dey up for nomination for di Best Global Music Performance category.

For dat category, na Pakistani Arooj Aftab win di Grammy wey be her and her kontri first for di Grammy's.

Arooj Aftab bin dey togeda wit Burna Boy, Wizkid, Angélique Kidjo for dat category.

For night wey many of im fans bin get hope to see Wizkid wey im real name na Ayo Balogun win anoda Grammy, di 'Ojuelegba' singer lose for di second category wey im bin collect nomination.

Wizkid bin also dey nominated for di Best Global Music Album category. Benin singer, Angélique Kidjo na she win am.

Before di 2020 Grammys, 'Best Global Music Album' dey known as di 'Best World Music Album' category. Grammy say dem change di name to make am more relevant, modern and inclusive.

Last year, Wizkid also win Grammy award sake of im collaboration wit American singer, Beyonce for di song “Brown Skin Girl”.

Wizkid biography

Wizkid wey e real name na Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, na Nigerian singer and songwriter.

E also dey known as Wizzy or Starboy and na one of Africa biggest artistes.

Wizkid begin dey recordi music for very young age and manage to release one collaborative album with di Glorious Five, one group wey im and some couple of e church friends form.

E rise to dey popular afta e release "Holla at Your Boy", di lead single from im debut studio album Superstar for (2011).

"Tease Me/Bad Guys", "Don't Dull", "Love My Baby", "Pakurumo" and "Oluwa Lo Ni" na also part of wetin im release as singles from di Superstar album.

For 2016, Wizkid achieve international recognition afta e collaboration with Drake for di global hit, "One Dance".