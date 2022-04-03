Cubana Chief Priest: Why EFCC arrest Cubana Chief Priest

Nigeria anti-corruption police, EFCC don arrest popular socialite Pascal Okechukwu alias Cubana Chief Priest, according to reports.

Di Economic and Financial Crimes Commission arrest Cubana Chief Priest on charges wey border on money laundering and tax fraud, local media dey report.

According to di report wey dey fly upandan, EFCC gbab am for Lagos airport on Thursday, but dem no let pipo for public know about dis sake of pressure from im associates and family, wey say di mata fit complicate conditions for oda wey likely dey connected to di alleged charge.

BBC Pidgin neva fit independently confam dis report as EFCC spokesman Wilson Uwujaren neva respond to our calls and messages.

Cubana Chief Priest never post anything for im official Instagram account since di report of im arrest come out.

Fi last time e post for social media na four days ago and na video of am watching di Nigeria vs Ghana match for stadium.

Who be Cubana Chief Priest?

Cubana Chief Priest wey also call imsef Celebrity barman real name na Pascal Chibuike Okechukwu.

Im na business man wey get big investment for entertainment and showbiz - na im get Club Xhrine for Owerri, Imo state.

Dem born Cubana Chief Priest for Umuhu Okabia, Orsu Local Government Area of Imo state.

Na im be di second son of im parents wey train am for Aba, Abia state wia im learn shoemaking.

Cubana Chief Priest later attend Federal Polytechnic Nekede Owerri, wia im earn im first degree.

For early 2021 im bag degree as Doctorate of Science for Event and Luxury Hospitality Management from European American university - im announce di degree on im Instagram page on Saturday, April 24, 2021.