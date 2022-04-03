Grammy Awards: Burna Boy, Angelique Kidjo and Ladysmith Black Mambazo dey list of Africans wey don win Grammy's

Wia dis foto come from, Getty images Wetin we call dis foto, Burna Boy

Afta three-months delay due to increase in Covid cases for US, The Grammy Awards dey upon us once again.

Di star-studded ceremony traditionally dey known as "music biggest night" - e dey cover both di scale of di event and di length of time wey dem dey use do di show.

Di first winner go dey announced for Las Vegas by 12:30 on Sunday, eight hours before di album of the year prize go dey presented by 20:30 local time (04:30 in West Africa).

All eyes dey on dis year nominees from Nigeria and from across Africa.

Wia dis foto come from, others Wetin we call dis foto, From left: Femi Kuti, Angélique Kidjo, Rocky Dawumi, Wizkid all dey nominated for dis year Grammys

For dis year awards, Nigerian musicians Wizkid and Femi Kuti get nomination for di Best Global Music Album. Ghanian artist Rocky Dawuni also gbab nomination for di same category, plus Beninese singer Angelique Kidjo.

Nigerian artiste, Made Kuti dey nominated for Best Global Music Album category for di 2022 Grammy. Tems also make di 2021 Grammy Awards nomination list.

E never dey clear which of dis Africans go bring home di statute dis night but make we take a look on Africans wey don shine bright for di Grammy stage.

Africans wey win Grammys

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Amongst African artistes, South African music group Ladysmith Black Mambazo na dem don win di most Grammys

Ladysmith Black Mambazo, one male choir group from South Africa na di most decorated artistes from Africa wit five grammy awards to dia name. Di group don also get 17 Grammy nominations.

Benin republic singer, songwriter and activist, Angelique Kidjo don win grammy Awards three times, She win di Best Global Music Album category for 2014, 2015 and 2019. She also get nomination for dis year awards too.

Ali Ibrahim “Farka” Toure wey be singer and multi-instrumentalist from Mali gbab di Grammy Award for 2015 wit im Album ‘Talking Timbuktu’ and one collaboration wit Toumani Biabate earn am anoda Grammy Award.

Soweto Gospel Choir from South Africa don collect two Grammy awards: one for Best Traditional World Music Album for 2002 and anoda for Best instrumental arrangement Accompanying Vocalist category for 2010.

Senegalese singer Youssou N'Dour win Grammy Award for Best Contemporary World Music Album for 2005.

Tinariwen band wey also come from Mali win Grammy award for Best World Music for di 54th Grammy Awards for 2011.South African flutist and music composer, Wouter Kellerman win Best New Age Album for 2015.Nigerian artiste, Burna Boy win im first Grammy Award for 2021 for di Best World Music category wit im Album “Twice as Tall”.

Di same year, fellow Nigerian singer, Ayo Balogun popularly known as Wizkid, also win Grammy award sake of im collaboration wit American singer, Beyonce for di song “Brown Skin Girl”

Oda things to know about dis year Grammy Awards

About 70 categories na im dey in total, with everyone from Wizkid to Angelique Kidjo, Tems and Barack Obama names wey dey di nominations list.

Unlike last year event event wey bin dey small and feature mixture of live and pre-recorded performances, di 2022 ceremony go be more of a normal show.

Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X, Carrie Underwood, Silk Sonic and Olivia Rodrigo all go perform for stage for di MGM Grand Arena.