Pastor Adeboye: Open Heaven author tok about 2023 elections, Kaduna crisis and alleged corruption for Nigeria oil sector

36 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Facebook/Pastor Adeboye Wetin we call dis foto, Pastor Adeboye

Di General Overseer of di Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye don clear di air about di tok-tok wey dey go upandan say im church members get mandate to support one candidate or political party.

Di 80-year-old preacher tok dis one for sermon during di first Sunday of di month service wey dem stream live on Youtube on April 3, 2022..

Pastor Adeboye clear mata say im no be politician and im no go ever be.

“Some pipo don dey write all manners of article about instructions dem say we bin pass to all members of RCCG," im tok.

“Una wey dey attend di Redeem Church go bear me witness say I neva tell una dis na who you go vote for. Whether in secret or in open, Never!

“I never tok am say dis na di party una suppose belong to. I neva tok and I no go ever tok am.

“Because for di Redeemed Christian Church of God every party dey heavily represented. Di only reason I no dey vote na because of I vote for anyone, I go dey unjust to di rest of my children. I be di father of all and I like am dat way.”

Even as im deny di rumours, Pastor Adeboye say as a Nigerian, you get a duty to participate, vote and be voted for.

Im ask e church members make dem no siddon and fold hands and refuse to vote and begin to complain about di goment.

“Wetin una dey do wen dem dey vote? Pipo come and select for you a goment dem choose for you because you no gree do anytin.”

"I sabi say di pipo wey dey carry di fake tori just want distract my attention and I no go ever stop to dey do my duty wey be prayers."

'I neva sabi if election go hold next year'

Di Pastor also go further to tok about wetin im neva see for di 2023 elections.

For wetin im call im 'truth' Pastor Adeboye say as of now, "I neva sabi whether or not election go hold next year."

"No tok say Pastor Adeboye say election no go dey next year o, dat no be wetin I tok.

"Anybody fit don see but me Adeboye I neva see"

Im say im no sabi if election go dey because im father [God] neva tok to am about am at all.

“Di last time we bin hold election, im tok to me around June of di previous year and dis na April so e no dey late. But God neva tok to me yet.

“2023 na still a long time away and I get plenty tins wey dey occupy my mind for which all of una must join me in prayers for.”

Wetin Pastor Adeboye tok about Kaduna?

One of di tins wey Pastor Adeboye say e dey bother in mind for now na Kaduna.

E mention di security crisis wey dey happun for di Nigerian north-western state.

"You no fit go Kaduna by road, you no fit go Kaduna by air, dem fit attack you for airport. You no fit go Kaduna by train," im tok.

As a man who be man of prayer, Pastor Adeboye say wetin dey im mind about di insecurity wey dey happun for Kaduna na questions wey bother around: "Why Kaduna? Who dey try to isolate Kaduna? Why dem dey try isolate Kaduna? Afta Kaduna, wia next?"

Di second thing di popular Pastor mention na di corruption wey dey happun for di kontri oil sector.

Pastor Adeboye say e dey news say as of now more than 80% of di oil wey Nigeria dey produce na im some pipo dey allegedly tiff.

"More than 80% of di oil we dey produce, some pipo dey [allegedly] tiff am and nobody son come out to deny am.

"Dis one lead me to plenty questions. Who dey tiff di oil?" Im ask.

"Wia di money dey go? 80% of wetin suppose be di income of a nation dey go into di hands of some pipo, dat na lot of money. Wetin dem wan do wit di money? Who be di foreign nation wey dey buy dis stolen oil? How many of dis nations of di world be your friends?"

E say na sake of dis questions wey im dey ask imsef make am neva dey think about 2023.

Pastor Adeboye say e get plenty things di kontri need to deal with now .

Dis no be di first time di popular Pastor don chook mouth for wetin dey happun for di kontri.

Im don dey very vocal before about politics, relationships, family plus oda gender issues.

Wetin to know about Pastor Adeboye

Enoch Adejare Adeboye na Nigerian pastor, General Overseer of Redeemed Christian Church of God for Lagos, South West of Nigeria.

Di 80-year-old preacher become General Overseer of di church for 1981.