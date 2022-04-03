Sheik Nuru Khalid video: 'If goment no go protect our lives we no go comot to vote'

27 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Sheik Nuru Wetin we call dis foto, Sheik Nuru Khalid chop suspension as Chief Imam of Apo mosque afta im comments

"If goment no go protect our lives we no go comot to vote," dis na di words of Islamic cleric Sheik Nuru Khalid wey don come out to criticize Nigeria goment.

Across Nigeria, many pipo dey continue to share and tok about di video of Sheik Nuru wia e tok about di insecurity wey dey happun for northern Nigeria.

Over di years di imam na pesin wey always dey vocal and dey use im preaching and sermons for Apo Assembly mosque for Nigeria capital, Abuja to speak to goment about di kill-kill wey dey happun for north.

On April 1st 2022 wey be Friday di ‘digital imam’ as many nickname am give sermon wia e tok about di Kaduna train attack wey happun on Monday and goment failure to solve security wahala.

Gunmen on Monday attack train wey dey travel from Abuja to Kaduna wia dem kill eight pipo, 21 odas suffer kidnap while many odas enter bush.

Video of di imam na one of di most shared items on social media dis weekend across northern Nigeria wia e yarn say poor Nigerians no go comot to vote next year if dia lives no dey protected.

“After every attack wetin we dey hear na ‘we condemn di attack’ dat word na wetin ordinary pesin suppose use but for goment wetin we wan see na action,” Sheik Nuru tok inside di viral video.

“Pipo dey lose dia lives everyday and if e continue like dis poor Nigerians no go comot to vote for elections because dia lives no dey protected.”

Still on di issue of insecurity, di imam believe say Nigeria goment and leaders don "all fail".

"I wan believe say all of us don fail to teach our children say life dey sacred. As parents, to teach your children say killing dey bad.

"Our community leaders fail, politicians fail, governors fail. Especially His excellency, di President of di Fedral Republic of Nigeria, you don fail us."

Less than 24 hours after im Friday sermon di committee wey dey oversee di Apo Assembly mosque announce di suspension of di imam for sermon wey dem say 'fit incite di public'.

For statement wey chairmo of di mosque committee senator Saidu Dansadau send to BBC dem say di reason for suspending Sheik Nuru na because im sermon not only fit incite public but for also saying make Nigerians no vote for elections until politicians answer some questions for dem.

“Wetin di imam suppose tell Nigerians na for dem to vote out pipo wey dem feel say no meet dia requirements but no be to tell dem not to vote at all.”

Di committee add say to dia knowledge wetin di imam do dey contrary to Islamic teachings and dem don appoint Mallam Muhammad and Mallam Abdullahi as replacements for Friday prayers and Ramadan month lectures.

Di former chief imam neva comment on dis development and im phone dey switched off when BBC try reach am to hear from am regarding di issues.

Who be Sheik Nuru Khalid?

Dem born Sheik Nuru Khalid for Plateau state on October 1st 1960 and na for Jos wey be capital of Plateau e undergo almost all im western and Islamic education.

Before e become di chief imam of Apo Assembly mosque for 2007 e bin serve as chief imam for Nyanya mosque for same Abuja.

Di imam become popular over di last couple of years because of how e dey vocal and dey always speak im mind to authorities regarding issues wey dey happun around am.