Taliban ban Opium: Afganistan don clamp down on drugs, ban on poppy harvest

17 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Taliban Interior Minister Sirajuddin Haqqani wen dem dey read di official decree

Di Taliban announce on Sunday, 3 March say ban don ban di farming of narcotics or hard drug for Afghanistan wey be di world biggest opium producer.

According to di new law wey Taliban supreme leader Haibatullah Akhundzada decree e say: "As per di decree of di supreme leader of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, dis na to inform all Afghans say from now on, cultivation or farming of poppy or opium dey strictly forbidden across di kontri.

"If anyone break di decree, we go destroy di farm immediately and treat di law breaker treated according to Sharia law."

Na so di Ministry of Interior announce for di informate news conference for di capital, Kabul.

Di order carry say production, use or transportation of oda narcotics also dey banned.

Control of drugs na one major demand wey di international community make of di Islamist group wey take over di kontri for August.

Di Taliban dey find official international recognition wey go reduce sanctions wey dey seriously prevent dem from banking, business and development and dem believe dis ban go help dem.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

How much opium Afghanistan dey produce?

Opium poppy plants fit dey refined to form di base for plenti highly addictive drugs, like heroin.

Afghanistan na di world largest producer of opium, according to di United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC).

Dia opium harvest dey account for more dan 80% of di world supply.

For 2018, UNODC estimate say dia opium production contribute up to 11% of di kontri economy.

According to Afghanistan Opium Survey 2019 wey Afghanistan National Statistics and Information Authority (NSIA), do in collabo wit UNODC, di overall income wey di kontri generate from di local use, production and export of opium dey between $1.2b and $2.1b for 2019.

For most opium poppy farmers, moni wey dem dey make from opium and poppy make up to 46 per cent of dia main source of income.

Di farmers dey use income wey dem make from opium to buy every day tins like food, medicine and pay debts.

Di Taliban according to di UN report, dey collect roughly 6 per cent of wetin di farmers sell dia opium.

Dat na roughly $14.5m of opium tax.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Pipo dey use opium produce illegal drugs

Influence of opium farming on Afghanistan

Opium farming for Afghanistan dey more common for parts of di kontri wey no dey under goment control.

Wit dis new decree to ban opium farming, Afghanistan pipo wey don dey already suffer serious poverty go suffer even more.

Di Covid pandemic make many Afghan pipo wey lose dia job to enta field farm opium. Now wit ban, e mean say source of making moni don close for many poor pipo for di kontri

Wetin be opium?

Opium na hard drug wit heavy scent wey dem dey prepare from di juice of opium poppy.

E dey very addictive.