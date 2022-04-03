Olusegun Obasanjo: ‘Nigerians no safe again for road, train or airport’ - Former Nigeria President

4 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Former Nigeria President Olusegun Obasanjo don lament say di security challenges for di kontri don over much as Nigerians no safe again for roads, inside trains or for airports.

Oga Obasanjo dey wonder say for situation wey pipo no safe for road, train or airport na wetin remain again?

Di former President tok dis one wen im receive opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential aspirant, Ugochukwu Williams for im presidential library for Abeokuta, Ogun state.

Im tok dey come just few days aft di shocking attacks on for Kaduna airport and di Abuja-Kaduna train wey bandits attack as dem dey travel.

Di Abuja-Kaduna train na mean of transportation wey nigerians consider di safest to travel go Kaduna as bandits don take over di roads.

Di deadly attack leave at least eight pipo dead and some dey kidnappers hand and goment neva fit account for some odas.

Oga Obasanjo say: "di situation wey di kontri dey inside today, no be situation wey one man go say yes, I get solution, unless we dey deceive oursef."