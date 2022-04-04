Grammy winners 2022: Full list of Grammy Awards winners

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Di 64th Grammy Awards don end wit winners from 95-year-old Tony Bennett to 19-year-old Olivia Rodrigo and anoda Grammy for Kanye West.

Di award wey hold for MGM Garden Arena for Los Angeles' also get some surprises for major categories.

Organizers give out most of di award during di Premiere Ceremony.

Full list of key winners

Nigerian singer Wizkid song Essence and album Made in Lagos no win Grammy for di 64th edition of di music ceremony.

Essence wey see Wizkid feature Tems and Justin Bieber for song wey top many charts worldwide, bin dey up for nomination for di Best Global Music Performance category.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Angélique Kidjo beat Wizkid Made in Lagos to win Best Global Music Album

However, Jon Batiste collect plenty awards including album of di year, and di ceremony's "Big Four" categories, wey dem increase from eight to 10 nominees.

Oda multiple-award winners include Foo Fighters, Cece Winans, Kanye West and Jazmine Sullivan.

Best Global Music Performance

"Mohabbat," Arooj Aftab

Best Global Music Album

"Mother Nature," Angelique Kidjo

Song of the Year

"Leave the Door Open," Brandon Anderson, Christopher Brody Brown, Dernst Emile Ii and Bruno Mars, songwriters (Silk Sonic)

Best New Artist

Olivia Rodrigo

Best Pop Solo Performance

"Drivers License," Olivia Rodrigo

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

"Kiss Me More," Doja Cat featuring SZA

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

"Love for Sale," Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga

Best Pop Vocal Album

"Sour," Olivia Rodrigo

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

"Alive," Rüfüs Du Sol

Best Dance/Electronic Music Album

"Subconsciously," Black Coffee

Best Alternative Music Album

"Daddy's Home," St. Vincent

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

"Tree Falls," Taylor Eigsti

Best Rock Performance

"Making a Fire," Foo Fighters

Best Metal Performance

"The Alien," Dream Theater

Best Rock Song

"Waiting on a War," Dave Grohl, Taylor Hawkins, Rami Jaffee, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett and Pat Smear, songwriters (Foo Fighters)

Best Rock Album

"Medicine at Midnight," Foo Fighters

Best R&B Performance

"Leave the Door Open," Silk Sonic

"Pick Up Your Feelings," Jazmine Sullivan

Best Traditional R&B Performance

"Fight for You," H.E.R.

Best R&B Song

"Leave the Door Open," Brandon Anderson, Christopher Brody Brown, Dernst Emile II and Bruno Mars, songwriters (Silk Sonic)

Best Progressive R&B Album

"Table for Two," Lucky Daye

Best R&B Album

"Heaux Tales," Jazmine Sullivan

Best Rap Performance

"Family Ties" Baby Keem featuring Kendrick Lamar

Best Melodic Rap Performance

"Hurricane," Kanye West featuring the Weeknd and Lil Baby

Best Rap Song

"Jail," Dwayne Abernathy, Jr., Shawn Carter, Raul Cubina, Michael Dean, Charles M. Njapa, Sean Solymar, Kanye West and Mark Williams, songwriters (Kanye West featuring Jay-Z)

Best Rap Album

"Call Me if You Get Lost," Tyler, the Creator

Best Country Solo Performance

"You Should Probably Leave," Chris Stapleton

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

"Younger Me," Brothers Osborne

Best Country Song

"Cold," Dave Cobb, J.T. Cure, Derek Mixon and Chris Stapleton, songwriters (Chris Stapleton)

Best Country Album

"Starting Over," Chris Stapleton

Best New Age Album

"Divine Tides," Stewart Copeland and Ricky Kej

Best Improvised Jazz Solo

"Humpty Dumpty (Set 2)," Chick Corea, soloist

Best Jazz Vocal Album

"Songwrights Apothecary Lab," Esperanza Spalding

Best Jazz Instrumental Album

"Skyline," Ron Carter, Jack DeJohnette and Gonzalo Rubalcaba

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album

"For Jimmy, Wes and Oliver," Christian McBride Big Band

Best Latin Jazz Album

"Mirror Mirror," Eliane Elias With Chick Corea and Chucho Valdés

Best Gospel Performance/Song

"Never Lost," CeCe Winans

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

"Believe for It," CeCe Winans; Dwan Hill, Kyle Lee, CeCe Winans and Mitch Wong, songwriters

Best Gospel Album

"Believe for It," CeCe Winans

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

"Old Church Basement," Elevation Worship and Maverick City Music

Best Roots Gospel Album

"My Savior," Carrie Underwood

Best Latin Pop Album

"Mendó," Alex Cuba

Best Música Urbana Album

"El Último Tour Del Mundo," Bad Bunny

Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album

"Origen," Juanes

Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)

"A Mis 80's," Vicente Fernández

Best Tropical Latin Album

"Salswing!," Rubén Blades y Roberto Delgado & Orquesta

Best American Roots Performance

"Cry," Jon Batiste

Best American Roots Song

"Cry," Jon Batiste and Steve McEwan, songwriters (Jon Batiste)

Best Americana Album

"Native Sons," Los Lobos

Best Bluegrass Album

"My Bluegrass Heart," Béla Fleck

Best Traditional Blues Album

"I Be Trying," Cedric Burnside

Best Contemporary Blues Album

"662," Christone "Kingfish" Ingram

Best Folk Album

"They're Calling Me Home," Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi

Best Regional Roots Music Album

"Kau Ka Pe'a," Kalani Pe'a

Best Reggae Album

"Beauty in the Silence," Soja

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical

"Love for Sale," Dae Bennett, Josh Coleman and Billy Cumella, engineers; Greg Calbi and Steve Fallone, mastering engineers (Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga)

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

Jack Antonoff

Best Remixed Recording

"Passenger" (Mike Shinoda Remix); Mike Shinoda, remixer (Deftones); track from: "White Pony" (20th Anniversary Deluxe Edition)

Best Children's Music Album

"A Colorful World," Falu

Best Spoken Word Album

"Carry On: Reflections for a New Generation From John Lewis," Don Cheadle

Best Comedy Album

"Sincerely Louis C.K.," Louis C.K.

Best Musical Theater Album

"The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical," Emily Bear, producer; Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear, composers/lyricists (Barlow & Bear)

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media

"The United States vs. Billie Holiday," Andra Day

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media

"The Queen's Gambit," Carlos Rafael Rivera, composer

"Soul," Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, composers

Best Song Written For Visual Media

"All Eyes On Me [From Inside]," Bo Burnham, songwriter (Bo Burnham)

Best Immersive Audio Album

"Alicia," George Massenburg and Eric Schilling, immersive mix engineers; Michael Romanowski, immersive mastering engineer; Ann Mincieli, immersive producer (Alicia Keys)

Best Immersive Audio Album (for 63rd Grammy Awards)

"Soundtrack of the American Soldier," Leslie Ann Jones, immersive mix engineer; Michael Romanowski, immersive mastering engineer; Dan Merceruio, immersive producer (Jim R. Keene and the United States Army Field Band)

Best Engineered Album, Classical

"Chanticleer Sings Christmas," Leslie Ann Jones, engineer (Chanticleer)

Producer of the Year, Classical

Judith Sherman

Best Orchestral Performance

"Price: Symphonies Nos. 1 & 3," Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor (Philadelphia Orchestra)

Best Opera Recording

"Glass: Akhnaten," Karen Kamensek, conductor; J'Nai Bridges, Anthony Roth Costanzo, Zachary James and Dísella Lárusdóttir; David Frost, producer (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus)

Best Choral Performance

"Mahler: Symphony No. 8, 'Symphony of a Thousand,'" Gustavo Dudamel, conductor; Grant Gershon, Robert Istad, Fernando Malvar-Ruiz and Luke McEndarfer, chorus masters (Leah Crocetto, Mihoko Fujimura, Ryan McKinny, Erin Morley, Tamara Mumford, Simon O'Neill, Morris Robinson and Tamara Wilson; Los Angeles Philharmonic; Los Angeles Children's Chorus, Los Angeles Master Chorale, National Children's Chorus and Pacific Chorale)

Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance

"Beethoven: Cello Sonatas - Hope Amid Tears," Yo-Yo Ma and Emanuel Ax

Best Classical Instrumental Solo

"Alone Together," Jennifer Koh

Best Classical Solo Vocal Album

"Mythologies," Sangeeta Kaur and Hila Plitmann (Virginie D'Avezac De Castera, Lili Haydn, Wouter Kellerman, Nadeem Majdalany, Eru Matsumoto and Emilio D. Miler)

Best Classical Compendium

"Women Warriors - The Voices of Change," Amy Andersson, conductor; Amy Andersson, Mark Mattson and Lolita Ritmanis, producers.

Best Contemporary Classical Composition

"Shaw: Narrow Sea," Caroline Shaw, composer (Dawn Upshaw, Gilbert Kalish and Sō Percussion)

Best Instrumental Composition

"Eberhard," Lyle Mays, composer (Lyle Mays)

Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella

"Meta Knight's Revenge (From 'Kirby Superstar')," Charlie Rosen and Jake Silverman, arrangers (The 8-Bit Big Band featuring Button Masher)

Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals

"To The Edge Of Longing (Edit Version)," Vince Mendoza, Arranger (Vince Mendoza, Czech National Symphony Orchestra and Julia Bullock)

Best Recording Package

"Pakelang," Li Jheng Han and Yu, Wei, Art Directors (2nd Generation Falangao Singing Group and the Chairman Crossover Big Band)

Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package

"All Things Must Pass: 50th Anniversary Edition," Darren Evans, Dhani Harrison and Olivia Harrison, art directors (George Harrison)

Best Music Video

"Freedom," (Jon Batiste); Alan Ferguson, video director; Alex P. Willson, video producer.

Best Music Film

"Summer of Soul," (Various Artists); Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson, video director; David Dinerstein, Robert Fyvolent and Joseph Patel, video producers.

Best Music Video

"Freedom," (Jon Batiste); Alan Ferguson, video director; Alex P. Willson, video producer.

Best Music Film